Heavy rains to continue in Nairobi, Coast as Met issues alert

Heavy rainfall will continue across Nairobi, the Coast and several other regions in the coming days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned, raising concerns over possible flooding, landslides and disrupted transport.

In its latest forecast covering April 27 to May 4, the department said rains will persist over the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Coast and parts of Northeastern Kenya. The outlook shows that some areas are likely to receive intense downpours within short periods.

The weatherman cautioned that the expected rainfall could trigger flash floods, lead to rising river levels and reduce visibility for motorists. It noted that rivers may swell even in areas that are not directly experiencing heavy rainfall, posing risks to nearby communities.

Hilly and mountainous areas, particularly around the Aberdare Ranges and Mount Kenya, have been identified as high-risk zones for landslides as the rains continue.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution due to poor visibility during heavy rains, while residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas have been urged to remain alert.

The department also warned against walking or driving through moving water, citing the danger posed by fast-flowing floods. It further cautioned against sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during storms due to the risk of lightning strikes and falling debris.

Despite the ongoing rains in many regions, the forecast indicates that some areas will remain hot. Daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C in the Coast, Southeastern lowlands and parts of Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

At the same time, cooler conditions are expected at night in some regions, with temperatures projected to fall below 10°C in parts of the Highlands east of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro.

In an earlier outlook, acting director Edward Muriuki warned that rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours is likely across large parts of the country, with the heaviest downpours expected between April 26 and April 28.

Regions expected to receive the heaviest rainfall include the Highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, and parts of Northwestern and Northeastern Kenya.

Counties on alert include Turkana and Samburu, as well as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii, and Kakamega in the Lake Victoria Basin. Others are Nakuru, Baringo, and West Pokot in the Rift Valley.

Central highland counties such as Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, and Meru are also among the affected areas. At the Coast, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River are expected to receive heavy rainfall, alongside parts of Northeastern Kenya, including Garissa.

The Coast region is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall, with amounts above 20mm within 24 hours likely to persist until at least April 27.