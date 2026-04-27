Chess Kenya picks four visually impaired for Montenegro tourney

Chess Kenya ( CK) has picked four visually impaired players for the 20th edition of the 2026 International Braille Chess Association (IBCA) Championship in Petrovac, Montenegro, a global tourney scheduled for April 18–27.

The squad features players who have been steadily gaining valuable experience, having recently represented Kenya at the PWD Olympiad in Kazakhstan, and the standout players selected are Ronny Ongadi Otieno and Clinton Muriithi Munene, both of whom have built strong reputations not only in local tournaments but also on the international stage, in addition to Nganga Wycliffe Ndiki and Stephen Mboya Onyango.

The four will be under the guidance of Head of Delegation Harrison Mugi Nyaga, with support from Meroline Achieng Odhiambo, both of whom have played a key role in coordinating training programs for visually impaired players in Thika and Kisumu.

Meroline is actively involved in training at Kibos School for the Blind.

"Chess Kenya currently has 54 Braille chess boards, which have significantly enhanced outreach programs to schools and institutions for the visually impaired. Harrison Nyaga, who now sits on the IBCA Board following his nomination by Chess Kenya, has been a transformative leader in advancing this segment of the game," read a statement from CK, adding that the team’s travel and accommodation were generously sponsored by Dr. Jörgen Magnusson, the President of IBCA, who sadly passed away this week before witnessing the impact of his support.

After this championship, Kenya will get back and start preparing for the 13th World Junior and Women Chess Championship in Crete, Greece (October 3–13, 2026) the Asian Individual Championship (October 20–30, 2026), and the European Individual Championship (October 13–23, 2026).