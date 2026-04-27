Strategic Advisor Okango slams Linda Mwananchi faction, says it doesn't represent ODM

Strategic Advisor Fredrick Okango has pushed back against the growing Linda Mwananchi gatherings, saying the meetings are not official and do not reflect the structure or authority of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), as internal divisions within the party continue to widen.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Okango said the gatherings being held under the Linda Mwananchi name lack approval from the party’s recognised organs and should not be treated as ODM events.

“That meeting is not ODM because ODM meetings are sanctioned by the party organs… Central Committee, National Governing Council, National Executive Committee,” he said.

His remarks come in the wake of activities linked to leaders aligned to a faction associated with Siaya Governor James Orengo, who have announced intentions to take a different political direction and even introduced what they describe as a parallel leadership structure. The move has been widely interpreted as a direct challenge to ODM’s established hierarchy.

Okango also criticised what he described as growing indiscipline within parts of the party, saying some leaders have made remarks that undermine the party leadership.

He pointed to comments that labelled the leadership as “mediocrity” and claims that the party had been “auctioned”, saying such statements had angered supporters.

“Supporters felt insulted because he insulted their leader,” he said.

He further questioned attempts to position alternative leadership structures outside ODM’s formal systems, directly challenging Orengo’s political authority claims.

“The party leadership of ODM is elected at the National Delegates Conference… When was he elected?” Okango posed, adding that such actions amounted to indiscipline.

Okango maintained that ODM continues to operate under its constitution, which he said clearly outlines how leadership is chosen and how the party advances its political agenda. He also defended the party leader’s approach to power, saying it remains consistent with ODM’s founding principles.

At the same time, he acknowledged the rising visibility of the Linda Mwananchi rallies, noting their large attendance but dismissing their political weight.

“The masses that you saw… I would put that number above 30,000,” he said, adding that crowd size does not automatically translate into votes. “Voting is secret… the voting pattern is very different from rallies.”

The Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi team on Sunday pushed ahead with a planned rally in Kisumu despite earlier attempts to disrupt the engagements by rival groups.

Accompanied by a convoy of supporters, the leaders moved through various parts of the city, attracting crowds of residents who lined the streets.

Security presence was visible across Kisumu, with patrol vehicles seen moving around to monitor the situation.

Linda Mwananchi announced plans to field its own presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, opening a fresh wave of internal political battles as competition over succession intensifies.

The disagreement reflects a deepening split within ODM, with one side pushing for closer political engagement with the government while another insists on maintaining a firm opposition position.

As the country edges closer to the 2027 elections, the party now faces growing pressure to contain internal tensions, with concerns that competing centres of influence could reshape its direction and unity.