Court sentences Somali national Abdikarim Hassan to 10 years for Al-Shabaab links

A Somali national, Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a Kahawa court found him guilty of multiple terrorism-related offences linked to Al-Shabaab.

The court heard he recruited and radicalised a minor, facilitating their attempted travel to Somalia with promises of financial gain and military training.

Hassanow, also known as Ali, was today convicted after the prosecution, led by counsel Kennedy Amwayi, presented four witnesses detailing his activities. The court found that he was a member of the outlawed group and had played a central role in advancing its operations within Kenya.

According to the proceedings, the offences took place on or before April 2, 2024, in Kehancha Township in Migori County, where he was found to be a member of Al-Shabaab, an organisation banned under Kenyan law.

He was also accused of organising a meeting “knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the agenda of the meeting was in support of a terrorist group.”

The court heard that Hassanow “orchestrated the recruitment and radicalisation of a minor,” luring the victim with promises of financial gain, military training and religious reward.

He further facilitated the minor’s attempted journey to Somalia by providing logistical guidance, travel routes and financial support.

In addition to being convicted of membership to a terrorist group, the court sentenced him to 10 years for organising a meeting in support of terrorism, 10 years for radicalisation, 10 years for recruiting members, another 10 years for facilitating recruitment, and a further 10 years for financing travel for terrorism purposes. However, all sentences will run concurrently.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate Boaz Ombewa said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I make a finding that the prosecution established a troubling narrative of facilitation, ideological, and preparation and did prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused was the author, financier, recruiter, or radicalizer as charged in all counts,” he ruled.

He added that, “having meticulously analysed each count… this court concludes that the accused is guilty as charged.”

The ruling underscores Kenya’s continued efforts to combat terrorism and prevent the radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, into extremist groups.