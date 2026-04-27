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Court sentences Somali national Abdikarim Hassan to 10 years for Al-Shabaab links
The court heard he recruited and radicalised a minor, facilitating their attempted travel to Somalia with promises of financial gain and military training.
The court heard he recruited and radicalised a minor, facilitating their attempted travel to Somalia with promises of financial gain and military training.
Nine suspects, including five National Registration Bureau officers, have been charged in Nairobi over an alleged ID fraud scheme, after raids recovered forged documents and stamps. Investigations are ongoing.