Gor Mahia Chairman Rachier appeals for affordable Mashemeji Derby tickets

Gor Mahia (K’Ogalo) Chairman Ambrose Rachier has appealed to arch-rivals AFC Leopards (Ingwe) to consider lowering ticket prices for the upcoming Mashemeji Derby, saying the current rates are unfriendly to fans.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi ahead of the derby scheduled for Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium, Rachier said the high cost of tickets is locking out many supporters.

“Let’s make ticketing affordable to attract more fans. Looking at the current state of the economy, it is not very favourable,” Rachier said during a press briefing.

He added that while Gor Mahia does not control AFC Leopards’ pricing decisions, the club can only appeal for consideration of fans’ concerns.

“We do not have the power to decide how our opponents price their tickets, but we can only appeal to them to consider the fans’ concerns,” he added.

Regular terrace tickets will go for Sh300, while VIP tickets are set at Sh1,000. The prices have been set by AFC Leopards, who last won the Kenyan top-flight league in the 1998/1999 season.

The 99th Mashemeji Derby has attracted significant attention, with Gor Mahia fans particularly eager as the club continues its title chase. The 21-time league champions currently sit at the top of the table with 58 points from 28 matches, having recorded 17 wins, seven draws, and four losses.

AFC Leopards are close behind in second place with 55 points from 28 games, after 16 wins, seven draws, and five losses.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia Secretary General Nicanor Arum confirmed that investigations into a theft incident at Kasarani Stadium during Sunday’s match against Bandari FC are ongoing.

He said the club has already handed over CCTV footage to police to assist in the investigation.

“We have handed over CCTV footage to the police, and the matter is now progressing well with investigations ongoing,” Arum said.

The incident, which occurred in the first half of the match, reportedly saw players and staff lose phones, money, and other personal belongings.