Kamau, Ongondo to lead Kenya Amputee Football Federation

The Kenya Amputee Football Federation will now be led by Hashim Kamau as president, with Benard Ongondo serving as his deputy for the next four years.

This follows a consensus election held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Generation after the elections, which had earlier faced threats of collapse due to disagreements, Ongondo reiterated his desire to put Kenya on the continental map of amputee football after guiding the country to its first major trophy last September.

“We won the Confederation of Eastern and Central Africa Amputee Football (CECAAF) Championship in Bujumbura, Burundi, and now we need to build on that momentum, especially by focusing on our local competitions,” Ongondo told Radio Generation.

After a standoff, the highly contested presidential position went to Hashim Kamau, while Ongondo agreed to deputise him. Richard Ombeba was elected second deputy president.

Stanley Mmbasu Mukoyani retained his position as Secretary General and will be deputised by Liz Amollo, who also retained her assistant secretary role. Rose Chesang retained the Treasurer position, while Dismus Kuyiyi remained the Organising Secretary.

Former national Paralympic swimmer John Tita Omollo headlines the committee members, alongside Dorothy Kadenyi, Mildred Amrega, Albina Seru, and national team player Brian Oroka. Oroka, who recently had a stint in the Turkish Super Amputee Football League, has now been elected as the Players’ Representative.

The new office now has four years to lead a federation that is rebuilding itself and is tasked with developing amputee football in Kenya.