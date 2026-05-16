AU urges renewed dialogue after Somalia talks end without consensus

The African Union Commission has expressed concern after high-level political negotiations between Somalia’s federal government and opposition representatives ended without an agreement, warning against deepening divisions that could undermine stability in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement issued following the talks held in Mogadishu from May 13 to 15, the Commission said it had closely followed the discussions between the Federal Government of Somalia and representatives of the Somali Future Council.

“The Commission expresses concern that these negotiations concluded without a consensus,” the statement said.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough, the African Union commended both sides for participating in direct discussions aimed at resolving political differences through dialogue.

“The Commission commends the willingness of both the Federal Government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the opposition leadership, to engage in direct and inclusive dialogue in the higher interest of Somalia and the Somali people,” it said.

The talks come amid growing political tensions in Somalia over governance, constitutional reforms, and the country’s electoral framework, issues that have repeatedly sparked disagreements between the government and opposition groups.

The African Union warned that failure to bridge the divide could further complicate Somalia’s fragile political transition and security efforts.

“The Commission cautions against the entrenchment of divergent positions and calls upon all political stakeholders to promptly recommit to an inclusive and substantive political dialogue through genuine negotiation, mutual compromise, and strict adherence to constitutional order,” the statement added.

Somalia has been working to stabilise its political institutions while confronting the persistent threat posed by the militant group Al-Shabaab. Political disagreements among leaders have previously raised concerns among international partners over the pace of reforms and national unity.

The African Union reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia through its peace support mission, African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which continues to assist Somali authorities in security and stabilisation operations.

The Commission also acknowledged the role played by international partners in facilitating dialogue efforts.

“It further encourages sustained and coordinated international diplomatic engagement aimed at reconciling existing political differences in Somalia,” the statement said, while commending the continued facilitation efforts of the United Nations, the African Union, and bilateral partners.