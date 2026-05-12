AU chief calls for stronger integration to boost Africa’s economic future at Africa Forward Summit

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has appealed for faster regional integration across Africa, saying better coordination of policies, improved infrastructure and stronger investment frameworks are key to unlocking the continent’s full economic potential. He made the remarks during the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi on Tuesday, where leaders, diplomats and investors gathered to discuss Africa’s development path.

Youssouf said the meeting was happening at a crucial point for the continent, adding that it showed a shared push to advance Africa’s development plans. He also thanked Kenya for hosting the summit, noting that the discussions came at a time when Africa’s economic direction and global role were under focus.

He pointed to Africa’s natural resources and young population as major strengths that could shape long-term growth. According to him, these factors place the continent in a strong position for future prosperity.

“Africa is endowed with immense natural resources and a dynamic youthful population,” the African Union Chairman said, describing the two factors as key pillars of the continent’s “transformative potential and future prosperity”.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto(L-R) during the Africa Forward Summit 2026 at KICC, Nairobi on May 12, 2026. PHOTO/AU Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto(L-R) during the Africa Forward Summit 2026 at KICC, Nairobi on May 12, 2026. PHOTO/AU

Energy was also highlighted as a key area for growth, with the AU Commission chair stressing that long-term funding and predictable financing systems would be needed to support industrial growth and economic stability across African states.

He noted that much of the financial support required for Africa’s transformation already exists within the continent, but stressed the need to better mobilise it for development use.

A major concern raised during his address was the impact of illicit financial flows, which he said continue to weaken Africa’s development progress by draining money meant for investment, infrastructure and growth.

“Illicit financial flows continue to undermine Africa’s development aspirations and deprive the continent of resources needed for investment and growth,” Youssouf added.

Infrastructure development was also central to his message, with transport systems, logistics networks and regional connectivity described as key drivers of trade and economic integration across Africa.

He said stronger infrastructure would help build value chains and improve trade links, supporting the wider goal of continental integration under African-led frameworks.

Youssouf further emphasized the need for coordinated policies among African states, saying collective action and consistency in decision-making would be necessary for progress. He also said peace and security remained important for economic stability, noting that growth could not happen without stability.

The summit brought together African and European leaders, development partners, investors and policy makers to explore cooperation in trade, technology, infrastructure and sustainable development. Discussions also focused on reshaping partnerships based on equality and shared benefit.

In his closing remarks, Youssouf expressed optimism about Africa’s future, saying the continent had strong potential to become a leading global growth centre in the coming decades.

“The continent is poised to become a major powerhouse of global growth in the decades ahead,” the AU Chief concluded.