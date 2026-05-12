South C residents issue seven-day ultimatum over stalled probe into deadly building collapse

Residents of South C in Nairobi have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, demanding clear action and answers over the collapse of a 16-storey building on Muhoho Avenue that claimed two lives on January 2, 2026, as anger grows over what they say is prolonged silence from authorities.

Through the South C Residents Association, the community accused the government of failing to act more than five months after the tragedy involving Plot No. 68/1306, saying repeated petitions and public appeals for investigations and enforcement measures have not been addressed.

In a letter dated May 11 and addressed to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, the association’s chairman, Abdi Karim Hassan, said residents were frustrated by continued inaction despite earlier complaints and growing concern over unsafe construction in the area.

“We write on behalf of residents of South C and the wider Kenyan public to express our profound outrage, disappointment and concern over the continued silence and apparent inaction,” the letter stated.

The group said a petition submitted on April 17, 2026 had not received any response from the ministry, a situation they claim has deepened fears that individuals linked to illegal developments may be shielded from accountability.

“The silence from your Ministry and other enforcement agencies has created the disturbing perception that powerful individuals connected to the illegal developments are being protected at the expense of public safety and justice,” the residents said.

They warned that continued failure to act would worsen public mistrust and reinforce claims of corruption and impunity in Nairobi’s construction sector, where concerns over unsafe buildings have remained persistent.

The residents further demanded that the ministry provide a public update within seven days on steps taken so far, stressing that continued delays expose more people to risk.

They also cautioned that any future building collapse after repeated warnings would place responsibility squarely on government agencies and officials accused of failing to enforce safety regulations.

The collapsed structure, located near South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital, went down in the early hours of January 2, 2026 while construction work was ongoing.

An excavator clears rubble at the scene of a collapsed building in South C, Nairobi on January 2, 2026. PHOTO/RG An excavator clears rubble at the scene of a collapsed building in South C, Nairobi on January 2, 2026. PHOTO/RG

The National Construction Authority (NCA) had indicated that the project was initially approved as a 12-storey building, but later concerns emerged over alleged illegal additional floors and ignored enforcement notices.

Residents are also pushing for criminal action against all individuals linked to the project, including the developer, county officials involved in approvals and enforcement, and professional consultants tied to the construction process.

Separate letters seeking urgent prosecution have already been sent to Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Mulele Ingonga and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the probe is still ongoing, noting that delays have been caused by the complexity of reviewing approvals, inspections, construction processes and structural assessments before a final report is submitted to prosecutors.