Ruto calls for stronger multilateralism as UN launches Nairobi expansion project

President William Ruto has urged the international community to strengthen support for multilateral cooperation, warning that global institutions are facing growing pressure from geopolitical tensions, inequality and mistrust.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of the United Nations Nairobi Expansion Project in Gigiri, Nairobi, Ruto said the project marks a major step for Kenya, the United Nations and countries in the Global South as Nairobi continues to grow into a leading centre for international diplomacy.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a historic milestone for Kenya, for the United Nations, and indeed for the entire global South, as well as for the future of multilateral cooperation across the world,” he noted.

The President said the expansion reflects Kenya’s long-standing commitment to international cooperation and the role Nairobi has played in global affairs over the years.

“Fifty-one years ago, this site was little more than a coffee plantation on the outskirts of the capital city of Nairobi,” the President said.

“Today, through visionary leadership and Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, it has evolved into the largest UN headquarters by acreage anywhere in the world.”

UN Secretary General António Guterres, President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, (L-R) during the Inauguration of the United Nations Nairobi Expansion Project in Gigiri, Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026. PHOTO/PCS UN Secretary General António Guterres, President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, (L-R) during the Inauguration of the United Nations Nairobi Expansion Project in Gigiri, Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

Ruto said Nairobi has become a key symbol of inclusion within the UN system, noting that it remains the only United Nations headquarters located in the Global South.

“At the only UN headquarters in the Global South, Nairobi stands as a powerful symbol that the United Nations truly belongs to all the peoples of the world and reflects the shared aspirations of humanity,” he highlighted.

The Head of State said Kenya currently hosts more than 70 UN agencies, funds and programmes, alongside over 6,000 staff members working from Nairobi.

“We are proud and privileged to host more than 70 UN agencies, funds and programs alongside a vibrant community of 6,000 plus staff who serve from Nairobi today,” he said.

According to Ruto, the new conference facilities project will modernise ageing infrastructure, improve space use and ensure compliance with international standards on safety, health and accessibility.

“This transformative project will modernize critical infrastructure, address the long standing deterioration of existing facilities, optimize space utilization and ensure full compliance with international health safety and accessibility standards,” he said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres with President William Ruto during the Inauguration of the United Nations Nairobi Expansion Project in Gigiri, Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

He added that the expansion would strengthen Nairobi’s standing among major UN headquarters and improve its ability to host international conferences and diplomatic engagements.

“This will enhance Nairobi’s capacity and be consistent with its status alongside other UN headquarters to effectively serve as a premier global hub for multilateral diplomacy and international cooperation,” he added.

Ruto also warned that multilateral institutions across the world were under strain due to rising geopolitical divisions and economic challenges.

“This is particularly important at a time when multilateralism is under considerable strain from geopolitical fragmentation, growing mistrust, fiscal pressures and widening global inequalities,” he reiterated.

During the event attended by UN Secretary General António Guterres and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the President announced major investments aimed at improving Nairobi’s infrastructure and supporting the international community based in the city.

He said Kenya was investing close to Sh141.9 billion in infrastructure, ICT systems, utilities, security arrangements and operational support linked to the UN presence in Nairobi.

“As a host country, Kenya remains committed and assures you of support for the United Nations through a whole of government approach,” he said.

The President further announced that the government plans to spend close to Sh90.3 billion to expand Nairobi’s road network through the construction of about 267 kilometres of roads.

“We are going to spend close to Sh90.3 billion to extend the road network around Nairobi,” he said.

Ruto said the government would also invest in water systems, city lighting and urban clean-up projects to improve living conditions within the capital.

He further revealed that a Metropolitan Police unit would begin operating in Nairobi from July to strengthen security within the city.

“For the first time, beginning July this year, we will have a Metropolitan Police in Nairobi to ensure that there is adequate security in the city of Nairobi,” he said.

The President also announced a joint Nairobi River regeneration project being implemented with the United Nations Environment Programme at a cost of close to Sh51.6 billion.

“We are spending close to Sh51.6 billion to clean up the city of Nairobi, to make it motorable and to eliminate sewage that has been a big menace in that river,” the President stated.

Ruto said the investments were aimed at improving the city for both residents and the international community living and working in Nairobi.

“Mister Secretary General, we are not doing this for the UN, we are doing this for the city of Nairobi and its residents,” he explained.

The President further disclosed that Kenya was reviewing its Privileges and Immunities Act to encourage UN staff members to remain in Nairobi after retirement.

“We want to make sure that they can enjoy the city of Nairobi and enjoy Kenya beyond their working experience here,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming Kenya’s support for the United Nations and thanked Guterres for backing the Nairobi expansion project.

“Today’s groundbreaking reaffirms our collective faith in multilateralism and in the enduring mission of the United Nations,” he said.