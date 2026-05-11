Civil society pushes 60-point reform agenda ahead of Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

Calls for deeper reforms in governance, economic systems and democratic accountability are dominating discussions in Nairobi as civil society organisations from across Africa converge ahead of the Africa Forward Summit, presenting a joint agenda they say reflects urgent continental concerns.

The groups met at the Social Innovation Pavilion Summit, held just before the official opening of the main summit, where they focused on issues affecting African societies including democracy, human rights protection, regional stability and the influence of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Participants said they had compiled 60 priority proposals after extensive consultations, which have been captured in a white paper set to be submitted to African heads of state attending the summit.

The proposals seek to reshape governance structures by promoting inclusive leadership, strengthening public institutions, ensuring better use of Africa’s natural resources and developing locally driven democratic systems supported by technology.

Other priorities raised include improving security for citizens, reinforcing the rule of law, advancing maternal and childhood healthcare, addressing gender inequality and transforming power relations within political systems.

The organisations said Africa’s development future depends on how quickly leaders respond to long-standing governance weaknesses and inequality challenges.

More than 30 heads of state are expected at the summit, which will be opened jointly by President William Ruto and President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Speaking at Strathmore University during the forum, Kenya’s Principal Foreign Affairs Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said Kenya continues to support strong constitutional systems that safeguard democracy and human rights.

“Participation of the people is extremely central in Kenyan governance and every decision of the government is checked by other independent institutions, including Parliament and the courts and the court of public opinion. Good governance is a central motive of development, without which you cannot achieve sustainable development,”Dr Sing’Oei said.

International Commission of Jurists Kenya Executive Director Demas Kiprono raised concerns over growing dissatisfaction among young people across Africa, especially on governance and economic exclusion.

“In most African countries, there is a lot of disquiet among the youth about how they are governed. How do we ensure that governance translates into being able to have better livelihoods? All the computers, laptops, all phones have minerals that come from Africa, yet the Africans themselves are not reaping the benefits. How does technology ensure that lives are transformed in Africa?”Mr Kiprono asked.

The groups also highlighted the need to strengthen intra-African trade as a pathway to job creation and economic resilience across the continent.

Innovation Foundation for Democracy Director-General Achille Mbembe, who convened the meeting, said Africa is facing evolving governance pressures that require urgent and structured responses.

He said the white paper provides a roadmap with clear timelines and accountability mechanisms aimed at guiding reforms across African states.

“We are looking at the ways our continent, Africa, can remain autonomous and use its natural resources, technology, for the service of its people and do it in an inclusive manner on the basis of models engineered by ourselves,”Mr Mbembe said.

He added that the recommendations were developed through consultations involving experts, organisations and community voices from different regions.

“It begins with our resources, which we own a lot. We will present to the heads of states and hope that they will take them into account in formulating public policies. We will also take them to our organisations,”he said.

The Africa Forward Summit is expected to showcase Africa’s innovation potential while promoting cooperation based on shared solutions and multilateral engagement.

This year’s summit is being held in Kenya for the first time and also marks the first time it is taking place outside a francophone country.

Kenya’s long-standing partnership with France was also noted, with more than 150 French companies operating in the country and providing employment opportunities to hundreds of workers.