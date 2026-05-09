Nairobi prepares for traffic 'chaos' ahead of Africa Forward Summit

Nairobi · Bradley Bosire ·
Nairobi prepares for traffic 'chaos' ahead of Africa Forward Summit
The Kenyatta International Conventions Centre. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

According to the notice, motorists using Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Lang’ata Road, Limuru Road, and Kiambu Road should expect slow movement and periodic disruptions. Authorities have advised road users to consider alternative routes where possible to ease pressure on the affected roads.

Nairobi is set for widespread traffic interruptions next week as the city prepares to host the Africa Forward Summit 2026, a high-level gathering expected to bring together African leaders, global investors, and international delegates.

The government has issued a traffic notice through Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, warning that movement of Very Very Important Persons will heavily affect road use between May 10 and May 12. The advisory points to heightened security operations and controlled access across key transport corridors.

According to the notice, motorists using Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Lang’ata Road, Limuru Road, and Kiambu Road should expect slow movement and periodic disruptions. Authorities have advised road users to consider alternative routes where possible to ease pressure on the affected roads.

Inside Nairobi’s Central Business District, access will be further restricted from midnight on May 11. Roads affected include Harambee Avenue, City Hall Way, Parliament Road, and Taifa Road, which will be closed off during the summit operations.

Security teams have indicated that entry into the CBD restricted zone will be limited strictly to vehicles connected to the summit and heading to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. Members of the public have been urged to comply with traffic instructions and avoid unnecessary travel in the city centre during the period.

The Africa Forward Summit will be co-hosted by William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron from May 11 to May 12, 2026 in Nairobi. The event is expected to attract more than 30 heads of state, alongside business leaders, innovators, and thousands of delegates.

Key discussions will revolve around investment, infrastructure development, artificial intelligence, innovation, youth opportunities, and strengthening economic ties between Africa and France.

Separately, the Kenya National Highways Authority has already implemented a temporary night closure on Uhuru Highway between Museum Hill Interchange and Westlands Roundabout for maintenance work, a move that contributed to traffic congestion as enforcement teams worked to manage the flow of vehicles.

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KICC Transport corridors Africa Forward Summit traffic interruptions

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