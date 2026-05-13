Kenya hosts UN-backed security meeting to fine-tune AFCON 2027 safety plans

The United Nations Office on Counter Terrorism has brought together key security actors in Nairobi for a two-day CAF/Local Organizing Committee (LOC) security workshop aimed at strengthening preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, with the continental tournament now about 13 months away.

The forum, which opened on Wednesday morning, was presided over by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports Elijah Mwangi, who said the government was placing strong focus on security as part of efforts to successfully host the major football event.

Speaking during the opening ceremony that gathered senior security officials and sports stakeholders, Mwangi said Kenya’s planning for AFCON 2027 must meet the required standards for international football events.

“This workshop is very important in delivering a CAF-compliant football event. For an event of PAMOJA AFCON 2027 magnitude, security is a central pillar towards the successful delivery of this great event,” he said.

The discussions are reviewing lessons drawn from the CHAN 2025 tournament, including areas where Kenya performed well, the challenges encountered, and the mapping of key venues that will host matches and related activities for AFCON 2027.

Other priority areas on the agenda include crowd management strategies, traffic marshaling plans, coordination of cross-border movements, security at airports and other entry and exit points, as well as safety measures at match and training venues. Security arrangements for VIP guests are also part of the deliberations.

The workshop has brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including the Football Kenya Federation, the Ministry of Sports, the Kenya Police Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Anti-Terrorism Centre, and the National Disaster Operations Centre.

The Confederation of African Football is also represented at the meeting by Head of Safety and Security Dr Christian Emeruwa.

Mwangi noted that the discussions are aimed at building clear procedures and protocols to guarantee a safe and secure environment for players, officials, fans, and visiting delegations during the tournament.