Doctors in Meru, Isiolo issue 21-day strike ultimatum over pay dispute

Health services in Meru and Isiolo counties are facing fresh uncertainty after doctors escalated a long-running dispute with county governments by issuing a 21-day strike notice. The medics say repeated failure to honour pay agreements, career progression terms and staffing commitments has pushed them to the edge of industrial action.

The notice was issued through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, which accused county authorities of disregarding binding labour agreements, including the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement and statutory obligations. The union warned that failure to address the grievances within the set timeline will trigger a complete withdrawal of services.

“Take notice that upon the expiry of this 21-day period, if the county government fails to meet these demands in totality, all doctors shall withdraw their services and down tools effective midnight on Tuesday, June 2,” the notice signed by Davji Atellah says.

In Meru County, doctors are protesting stalled promotions, saying some have remained in the same job groups for years despite meeting all required qualifications and approvals. They also fault the county for failing to recruit enough doctors, leaving those in service overwhelmed by heavy workloads, fatigue and burnout.

“This staffing gap contravenes the constitutional right to the highest attainable standard of health and efficient service delivery,” Atellah said.

They further accuse the county of failing to confirm contract doctors into permanent and pensionable terms, denying study leave opportunities, and delaying salary arrears linked to the third remuneration review cycle by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

In Isiolo County, medics have raised similar concerns, including delayed promotions, unpaid salary arrears, failure to remit medical cover and statutory deductions, shortage of staff and a strained working environment. They also allege intimidation by senior county officials, which they say has undermined professional independence.

The union further raised alarm over persistent deductions that are not being remitted, leaving doctors exposed despite regular salary deductions.

“While over Sh7,000 is deducted for SHA, doctors are forced to pay for healthcare out-of-pocket. Statutory and pension deductions have not been remitted for up to six months, jeopardising the future financial security of our members.”

Severe understaffing remains a key concern, with the union saying consultants have been placed in lower job groups than required, while some facilities are operating far below capacity. At one Level 5 hospital, only seven medical officers are reportedly handling duties meant for about 50 doctors, leading to exhaustion and violation of the 40-hour work limit.

Atellah warned that prolonged stagnation in career progression has weakened morale, with some doctors stuck in the same job group for up to 15 years.

“Doctors cannot be expected to provide life-saving services while their own families face financial ruin. Salaries are routinely delayed by up to three months, forcing practitioners to beg for their hard-earned pay,” he said.

Despite the strike threat, the union said it remains open to dialogue but insisted that previous agreements must be fully implemented without further delays. It also said a letter sent to the Ministry of Health on April 30 regarding a return-to-work formula signed on May 8, 2024 has not received a response.

The decision to issue the notice was made during the union’s Annual Delegates Conference held on May 9.