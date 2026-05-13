State introduces “proof of life” system for Inua Jamii beneficiaries

A biometric registration system will soon determine who continues receiving cash support under the Inua Jamii programme, with the government set to begin a pilot exercise in Kajiado Central before rolling it out nationwide between June and July 2026.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection said beneficiaries under the Older Persons Cash Transfer programme and caregivers under the Persons with Severe Disabilities programme will be required to undergo fingerprint and facial capture to remain on the payment list.

In a statement issued on May 13, 2026, the ministry said the exercise is meant to confirm the status of all registered individuals and ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue receiving support.

“The Government is introducing biometric registration, including fingerprint and facial capture, for beneficiaries under the Older Persons Cash Transfer (OPCT) programme and caregivers under the Persons with Severe Disabilities Cash Transfer (PWSD-CT) programme,” the statement stressed.

The ministry added that the verification process is designed to improve monitoring and strengthen the integrity of social protection systems supporting vulnerable groups.

“The exercise aims to confirm that beneficiaries and caregivers enrolled in the Inua Jamii Programme are alive and present, in order to continue receiving programme benefits,” the statement added.

The nationwide rollout is expected to begin in June 2026 and continue through July, with all beneficiaries required to present themselves at designated registration centres.

During the exercise, those enrolled under the Older Persons Cash Transfer and caregivers under the disability programme will be required to physically appear for biometric capture.

The ministry said Social Development Officers will provide details on registration centres and schedules ahead of time to guide beneficiaries.

Authorities said the exercise will be mandatory for all eligible participants who wish to continue receiving payments.

“The exercise is free of charge and mandatory for all OPCT beneficiaries and PWSD-CT caregivers in order to continue receiving Inua Jamii benefits,” the ministry added.

The Inua Jamii programme remains one of the government’s main social protection initiatives, offering cash assistance to older persons and households caring for persons with severe disabilities.

Officials said the introduction of fingerprint and facial recognition is aimed at reducing fraud, duplication and irregular payments in the system.

The pilot phase in Kajiado Central will guide the national rollout and help fine-tune the process before full implementation.

The ministry warned the public against fraudsters seeking to exploit the exercise.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant against fraudsters demanding money or spreading misinformation regarding the exercise,” the statement said.

Officials stressed that the process is free and urged beneficiaries to rely only on official communication from government officers.

The notice was signed by Joseph M. Motari, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

The government is expected to intensify public awareness campaigns ahead of the rollout to ensure all beneficiaries are reached and no one is left out due to lack of information.

The exercise is part of broader reforms aimed at modernising social protection systems and improving transparency in public assistance programmes.