State disburses Sh2.43bn for April 2026 Inua Jamii payments

Over 1.2 million vulnerable citizens aged 70 and above, as well as persons living with severe disability, are set to receive government support after the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection released Sh2.43 billion under the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme for April 2026.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said a total of Sh2,426,132,000 had been disbursed to support 1,213,066 beneficiaries enrolled in the programme. Payments officially began on April 30, with each recipient set to receive Sh2,000 for the April cycle.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has released Sh2,426,132,000 for payments to 1,213,066 older persons and persons living with severe disability enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme,” the statement read.

Officials described the scheme as central to the government’s broader welfare agenda, noting that it continues to play a critical role in supporting those most in need.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme remains a cornerstone of the Government's social protection strategy,” the ministry said.

The programme is designed to “alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of society's most vulnerable members,” specifically targeting elderly citizens aged 70 and above, alongside individuals living with severe disabilities.

Each beneficiary will receive Sh2,000, a payment meant to cushion them against economic hardship and help meet basic needs.

The Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, Joseph M. Motari, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining the initiative, emphasising its importance in improving livelihoods and reducing poverty levels among at-risk populations.

The Inua Jamii programme remains a key pillar of Kenya’s social protection framework, providing consistent financial support to vulnerable households across the country.