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State disburses Sh2.43bn for April 2026 Inua Jamii payments
Payments officially began on April 30, with each recipient set to receive Sh2,000 for the April cycle.
Payments officially began on April 30, with each recipient set to receive Sh2,000 for the April cycle.
The Ministry of Labour, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, confirmed that 1,213,214 beneficiaries are set to receive Sh2,000 each for the January cycle, with disbursements starting on Thursday, February 6, 2026.
The State Department for Social Protection said it is working to integrate the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme Management Information System (CCTP-MIS) with the Civil Registration Services (CRS) database.