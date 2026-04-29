Mudavadi pushes officials to speed up delivery as election season nears

Kenya’s senior government officials have been directed to quicken the pace of development programmes as the country faces rising global economic pressure and prepares for a heated political period ahead of the 2027 elections, with emphasis placed on delivery of services that directly affect citizens.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said government institutions must now shift focus to results on the ground, warning that public expectations are rising while external shocks continue to strain the economy.

He spoke on Wednesday during the first 2026 session of the National Development Implementation Committee held in Nairobi, where he said global and local conditions are making service delivery more demanding.

“We are gathered here at a momentous time in our country,” he said, pointing out that political energy is already building across the country even though elections are still more than a year away. “We can already feel the fever and hear the drums of campaigns around the country.”

Mudavadi said conflicts in different parts of the world, including the Middle East and Eastern Europe, are continuing to affect Kenya through higher fuel prices and increased transport costs, putting pressure on public spending.

“These emerging circumstances will certainly impose budgetary constraints in our ability to optimise delivery,” he said, adding that officials must “redouble our efforts and be more strategic in implementing government policies.”

He stressed that Principal Secretaries and senior government officials must act as the core drivers of implementation, ensuring that policies are turned into visible outcomes in key sectors such as housing, agriculture, health, ICT and small-scale enterprise development.

“A sick child can’t heal on promises; jobs cannot be created on just talk; good roads cannot be constructed on a policy paper,” he said. “Affordable housing can only be done block by block.”

He added that the administration’s performance will be judged based on its ability to ease living costs, create jobs, expand economic activity and support inclusive growth across the country.

Mudavadi also urged government departments to maintain unity in communication, especially as political activity increases ahead of the next election cycle.

“Election periods have a way of amplifying the government’s coherence and we must therefore strongly speak with one voice,” he said.

A major issue raised during the meeting was a funding gap affecting social protection programmes, especially the Inua Jamii cash transfer initiative that supports more than 1.6 million vulnerable citizens including the elderly, orphans and persons with disabilities.

“We should ensure this programme has sufficient funds to disburse stipends,” he said, revealing a Sh5.8 billion shortfall that could affect payments planned for May and June. “We should make an effort to resolve this matter quickly.”

On agriculture, Mudavadi highlighted the government’s ongoing subsidy programme, noting that the e-voucher system has enabled distribution of 24 million bags of fertiliser and over 35 million kilograms of certified maize seed to farmers.

He said the initiative has reduced production costs and boosted farm output, but called for a shift towards long-term food production systems.

“The next phase of agricultural transformation is to wean farmers from rain-fed agriculture to reliable irrigation systems,” he said, calling for more investment in dams and water infrastructure.

In the health sector, he reported that 30.5 million Kenyans are now registered under the Social Health Authority, also known as Taifacare, and urged continued contributions to sustain the programme.

“We must have all hands on deck to ensure that registered Kenyans pay premiums in advance,” he said. “Insurance is a shared resource and waiting until you are unwell to pay up is a disservice to another Kenyan.”

He further cited the International Monetary Fund’s 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, noting that uncertainty in the global economy remains high and requires careful fiscal management.

“The near-term priority for us is to maintain sound macroeconomic policies that protect the most vulnerable,” he said.

Mudavadi told officials that their work will be judged by tangible outcomes and long-term national impact.

“You are the stewards of execution, ensuring measurable results and building a solid base,” he said. “Many years from now, someone will walk into a school we completed or drink from a dam we constructed they will live your legacy.”

The meeting brought together top government officials to review progress and improve coordination as the administration moves deeper into its final term period.