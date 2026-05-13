Security tightened in Emurua Dikirr as voters urged to leave polling stations after voting

Security operations and electoral preparations have been intensified in Emurua Dikirr ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary by-election, with authorities cautioning residents against remaining at polling stations after voting and warning that any form of disruption will be dealt with firmly.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan said a multi-agency team has already been deployed across the constituency to maintain order during the vote, noting that officers have been instructed to act decisively against anyone who attempts to interfere with the process or incite violence. He made the remarks on Tuesday, May 12, after chairing a security briefing at the Emurua Dikirr Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

He urged residents to focus strictly on voting and avoid gathering around polling centres once they have cast their ballots.

“I also want to ask the voters, as soon as you cast your vote, please go home and leave the other work to the IEBC officials,” Hassan said.

He issued a firm warning to those who may attempt to cause disturbances during the election period.

“Anyone who tries to breach peace will be dealt with decisively, and they will have no one to blame because we have issued clear notice and instructions, because it is the people who will decide.”

Hassan further stated that security officers had been given clear instructions to respond to any attempt aimed at disrupting either voting or the counting process. He also addressed concerns raised by journalists, assuring them of protection as they cover the exercise.

“There is no cause for alarm. The media will be secured to discharge their duties properly,” he said.

The security warning comes in the wake of violent incidents reported in Emurua Dikirr town earlier in the week, where several people were injured during clashes linked to political tensions. Hassan condemned the incidents and called on political supporters to exercise restraint as the by-election approaches.

He added that similar security arrangements have been extended to other mini-polls scheduled for the same day, including the Porro ward by-election in Samburu county and the Endo ward by-election in Elgeyo-Marakwet county.

At the same time, IEBC Returning Officer Caleb Gekonde said all systems are in place for the election, confirming that officials have already undergone training and are ready to manage the vote.

He noted that 44,353 registered voters are expected to participate across 94 polling stations spread throughout the constituency.

Gekonde also outlined strict security and access rules at the tallying centre located at Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute (TTI), saying entry will be highly restricted due to security considerations.

He explained that only candidates and one tallying agent per candidate will be allowed inside the facility.

“If it is the male candidate, we are not going to allow the wife or in the case of a female candidate, we will not allow the husband. For the security officers, we will only allow those on duty,” Gekonde said.

He added that all candidates had already been informed of the arrangements.

“If you are planning to go to the tallying centre, please bear with us. We have already communicated with the candidates.”

The by-election has attracted four contenders: David Keter of UDA, Vincent Rotich of DCP, Desma Cherono of PNU and Gideon Koech of the National Vision Party.

The seat became vacant after the death of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash at Chepkiep village in Mosop sub-county, Nandi county