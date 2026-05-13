Somalia human rights Commission, EU hold talks on rights and institutional support

The European Union and Somalia’s National Independent Human Rights Commission have renewed their cooperation on human rights, accountability, and institutional development following high-level talks held on Wednesday between Commission Chairperson Dr. Maryan Qasin and EU Ambassador to Somalia Francesca Di Mauro.

The discussions centered on shared priorities in advancing human rights protections, strengthening the rule of law, promoting inclusion, and supporting the Commission as it continues its establishment phase.

Dr. Maryan said the partnership between Somalia and the European Union remains important in building strong institutions and promoting respect for human dignity and accountability across the country.

She welcomed the EU’s continued support, noting that the cooperation is founded on common values tied to institutional growth, justice, and human rights protection.

The meeting also highlighted the broader relationship between Somalia and the European Union, which remains one of the country’s largest international development partners.

Between 2021 and 2027, the EU allocated more than €390 million toward peacebuilding, governance, development, and security programs in Somalia as part of efforts to support stability and state-building initiatives.

Brussels has also continued backing Somalia’s security sector through the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Since 2007, the EU has provided nearly €2.8 billion to support security operations and stabilization efforts in the Horn of Africa nation.

More recently, the EU mission to Somalia approved an additional €75 million under the European Peace Facility to support AUSSOM operations covering 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

The funds are expected to cater for troop allowances and non-lethal equipment used in operations against Al-Shabaab, the militant group seeking to overthrow Somalia’s federal government.

Apart from security assistance, the European Union continues to support Somalia through humanitarian aid, economic development programs, and initiatives aimed at strengthening state institutions as the country works toward long-term stability and governance reforms.