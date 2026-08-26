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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Johana Ng'eno

David Keter wins UDA primaries after close contest in Emurua Dikirr
Politics

David Keter wins UDA primaries after close contest in Emurua Dikirr

The nomination came ahead of the by-election set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for May 14, 2026, in a constituency with 44,447 registered voters. The seat fell vacant following the death of Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash at Chepkiyep village in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on February 28, 2026.

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From Narok to Parliament: The legacy of Johana Ng'eno
News

From Narok to Parliament: The legacy of Johana Ng'eno

On Friday, Ngeno had participated in several community activities, including handing over bursary cheques to students in the Lower Zone of Ilkerin Ward in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, reflecting his enduring commitment to education and youth development.

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