Emurua Dikirr to get Sh1.2bn university in honour of late MP Ng’eno
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
Ng’eno had been receiving medical attention after his condition worsened, with his hospital stay resulting in a bill of Sh1.8 million.
At the gravesite, Gachagua laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. He then removed his round hat and stood quietly before the grave in a gesture of respect
The seat became vacant after the death of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash at Chepkiep village in Mosop sub-county, Nandi county
The appointment was formalised through a gazette notice dated April 2, 2026, issued under the State Corporations Act and the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013.
The nomination came ahead of the by-election set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for May 14, 2026, in a constituency with 44,447 registered voters. The seat fell vacant following the death of Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash at Chepkiyep village in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on February 28, 2026.
The IEBC has already set May 14, 2026 as the date to conduct the by-election to replace Johanna Ng’eno, who died in a helicopter crash in Nandi.
The Principal Secretary cautioned that while the country has largely experienced calm in recent months, isolated incidents of unrest continue to occur and must be dealt with firmly through lawful processes.
Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu urged a full probe into the helicopter crash that killed MP Johana Ng’eno and vowed to complete their planned development projects in Emurua Dikirr.
According to Olekina, Ng’eno consistently raised concerns about matters that touched the lives of residents in Narok County and surrounding areas. He pointed out that the MP often spoke about issues related to the Mau Forest and other challenges affecting communities in the county.
DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua eulogised Johanna Ng’eno in Emurua Dikirr, praising his defence of the Kipsigis community and criticising alleged political persecution after the MP’s fatal helicopter crash.
Speaking during a joint memorial service at African Gospel Church (AGC) Karen, Wetang’ula described the deceased pilot as a highly trained and disciplined professional who would never have endangered the lives of his passengers.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki pledged full government support for families of six victims of the Mosop, Nandi County helicopter crash, outlining relief and longer-term assistance after the February 28 tragedy.
Speaking during the joint requiem mass at Africa Gospel Church Karen on Wednesday, he reminded leaders that “a politician is also a human being” and can die in a normal accident like anyone else.
Ng’eno lost his life on February 28, 2026, after a helicopter he was travelling in went down in Nandi County, killing all six people on board.
Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the findings showed that none of the victims survived the crash. He noted that the bodies bore injuries affecting vital parts of the body, including the head, chest and spine, alongside burns of different intensity.
The arrangements include a Nairobi church mass on Wednesday, Kipsigis overnight vigils on Thursday, and a joint final rite at Emurua Dikir Primary School on Friday, March 6, 2026, after which families will proceed with burials at their respective homes.
President Ruto called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and solidarity during this period of mourning.
The party said the decision was made out of respect and solidarity during the mourning period.
The aircraft, previously known as the Eurocopter AS350 B3e, belongs to the Ecureuil family, a series recognised across the world for its strength and flexibility in different environments.
CS Chirchir said the Ministry of Transport, through the Air Accident Investigations Department, has launched a probe to determine what led to the crash. Investigators are already at the scene examining the wreckage and gathering key evidence to piece together the aircraft’s final moments.
In a communique on Saturday, Wetang’ula said the MP will lead the team for Tinderet Constituency, Julius Melly and assisted by MP Mugambi Rindikiri, alongside eight other Members of Parliament.
On Friday, Ngeno had participated in several community activities, including handing over bursary cheques to students in the Lower Zone of Ilkerin Ward in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, reflecting his enduring commitment to education and youth development.
In a communique on Saturday, Wetang’ula said the team will be led by MP for Tinderet Constituency, Julius Melly and assisted by MP Mugambi Rindikiri alongside eight other Members of Parliament.
This follows violent clashes that erupted on Monday, resulting in the deaths of five demonstrators.