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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Emurua Dikirr

David Keter wins UDA primaries after close contest in Emurua Dikirr
Politics

David Keter wins UDA primaries after close contest in Emurua Dikirr

The nomination came ahead of the by-election set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for May 14, 2026, in a constituency with 44,447 registered voters. The seat fell vacant following the death of Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash at Chepkiyep village in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on February 28, 2026.

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IEBC announces May 14 by-elections for Emurua Dikirr, Porro, Endo
News

IEBC announces May 14 by-elections for Emurua Dikirr, Porro, Endo

In a special gazette notice issued on March 13, the electoral body said the polls will fill vacancies in the offices of Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency and Members of County Assembly for Porro Ward in Samburu West Constituency and Endo Ward in Marakwet East Constituency.

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