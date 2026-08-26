Emurua Dikirr to get Sh1.2bn university in honour of late MP Ng’eno
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
The university will be established in memory of the late area MP Johana Ng’eno, who was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Sub-County, in March.
At the gravesite, Gachagua laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence. He then removed his round hat and stood quietly before the grave in a gesture of respect
Gachagua is scheduled to visit the constituency on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the invitation of DCP candidate Vincent Rotich, who contested the Emurua Dikirr by-election held on May 14
Ang’ata Barikoi, for years, has been a hotspot of recurring land-related violence linked to long-standing disputes over large tracts of land in Trans Mara, Narok County
His swearing-in comes months after the seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno.
Keter secured 18,266 votes to emerge winner in the race, defeating his closest rival Vincent Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party who garnered 10,760 votes
Polling opened in Emurua Dikirr Constituency for an MP by-election following Johana Ng’eno’s February death in a helicopter crash. IEBC confirmed stations run 6am–5pm, while officials also reminded voters about booth secrecy rules.
The electoral agency has urged Kenyans to familiarise themselves with election laws and cooperate with polling officials during the by-elections to ensure a peaceful and credible process.
The seat became vacant after the death of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash at Chepkiep village in Mosop sub-county, Nandi county
The Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of Johana Ng’eno in February 2026 after a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of five other individuals.
The nomination came ahead of the by-election set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for May 14, 2026, in a constituency with 44,447 registered voters. The seat fell vacant following the death of Johana Ng’eno in a helicopter crash at Chepkiyep village in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County, on February 28, 2026.
UDA has announced nomination dates, fees and portal registration rules for aspirants in the Emurua Dikirr MP race and Porro and Endo ward by-elections, ahead of IEBC polls set for May 14, 2026.
In a special gazette notice issued on March 13, the electoral body said the polls will fill vacancies in the offices of Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency and Members of County Assembly for Porro Ward in Samburu West Constituency and Endo Ward in Marakwet East Constituency.
IEBC is asking the National Assembly to approve Sh59,375,491 under Supplementary Budget II for the 2025/26 financial year to finance the by-election.
According to Olekina, Ng’eno consistently raised concerns about matters that touched the lives of residents in Narok County and surrounding areas. He pointed out that the MP often spoke about issues related to the Mau Forest and other challenges affecting communities in the county.
DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua eulogised Johanna Ng’eno in Emurua Dikirr, praising his defence of the Kipsigis community and criticising alleged political persecution after the MP’s fatal helicopter crash.
Speaking during the joint requiem mass at Africa Gospel Church Karen on Wednesday, he reminded leaders that “a politician is also a human being” and can die in a normal accident like anyone else.
The tribute offered a glimpse into the deep love and admiration Ntutu held for her late husband, portraying him not only as a public figure but as a caring father and a companion who shaped the happiest days of her early life.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at the Baptist Church to commemorate all six victims. On Thursday, Ngeno’s and Rono’s bodies will be taken to their homes for night vigils, following family customs, as both men were married with children.
President Ruto called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and solidarity during this period of mourning.
Another team was deployed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where Ng’eno’s body is being preserved after it was airlifted from the crash site. The officials are overseeing the transfer of his remains to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.
The aircraft reportedly attempted an emergency landing before catching fire, killing all six people on board.
In a communique on Saturday, Wetang’ula said the team will be led by MP for Tinderet Constituency, Julius Melly and assisted by MP Mugambi Rindikiri alongside eight other Members of Parliament.