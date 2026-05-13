KVF names eight-player squad for continental beach volleyball championship in Tanzania

Sports · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
KVF names eight-player squad for continental beach volleyball championship in Tanzania
Kenya's duo of Praxides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha pictured last time out in Paris, 2024 PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Communicating via a statement on Wednesday, KVF expressed confidence in readiness, adding that the athletes have demonstrated strong form, discipline, and commitment during preparations.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has named an eight-player squad that will represent the country at the Confederation Africaine de Volleyball (CAVB) 2026 Continental Beach Volleyball Championship scheduled for 20 to 26 May at Sawa Sawa Beach in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The team, made up of four men and four women, will be aiming to make a strong regional impact as they step into continental competition after weeks of preparation.

KVF, through a statement released on Wednesday, said it is confident in the team’s readiness, noting that the players have shown strong form, discipline, and commitment throughout training. The federation added that the squad has been carefully selected to compete at a high level against some of the strongest teams in Africa.

The team will be guided by coaches Patrick Owino and Sila Makiso, who have finalized both the men’s and women’s line-ups ahead of the tournament. On the men’s side, the squad includes Richard Amutalla Nyongesa, Naftali Chumba, Anthony Chimany, and Reagan Kipchirchir. The women’s team is made up of Veronica Adhiambo, Sharleen Sembel, Selina Gambo, and Sharon Jepkogei.

Kenya will also use the championship as part of its long-term push toward qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympic Games in the United States. The country made its Olympic debut in beach volleyball at the Paris 2024 Games through Praxides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha, while the men’s team is still chasing a historic first-ever qualification to the global event.

In Dar es Salaam, the men’s team will face Burundi, Egypt, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. The women’s side will compete against Burundi, Egypt, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda as they battle for continental honors and ranking points.

KVF believes the exposure at the championship will be key in strengthening Kenya’s presence in beach volleyball and building momentum toward future international competitions.

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