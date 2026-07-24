Bitok affirms Kenya's readiness for Nations Championship, Malkia Strikers' title defence
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
Speaking to Radio Generation ahead of the Kenya Cup, which began on Friday, KVF Vice President Paul Bitok hailed the efforts made by several clubs that have attracted international and experienced stars such as Sharon Chepchumba and Pamela Adhiambo, among others.
Communicating via a statement on Wednesday, KVF expressed confidence in readiness, adding that the athletes have demonstrated strong form, discipline, and commitment during preparations.
The 2026 CAVB Zone V Club Championship in Kenya has been postponed after the Kenya Volleyball Federation failed to host, forcing officials to seek a new venue while keeping other zonal events unchanged.
Sande and Ekaru takes over from Triza Atuka and Edith Wisa who were overlooked by the technical bench for this championship. The team has intensified training at the Nyayo National stadium gymnasium in Nairobi