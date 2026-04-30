IEBC adds over 2.6 million voters after month-long registration drive

More than 2.6 million Kenyans have been added to the voter register following the close of a 30-day nationwide listing exercise, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced, pointing to a strong public response across the country.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said a total of 2,612,725 new voters were captured by the end of the exercise on April 28, 2026. He said the figure reflects both those registered during the month-long drive and others enrolled earlier through routine registration at constituency offices.

According to Ethekon, 267,249 people were registered between September 29, 2025 and the end of April under continuous voter registration at constituency offices. He noted that the larger portion, 2,345,476 voters, signed up during the 30-day mass exercise that was rolled out countrywide.

"Since the resumption of the enhanced voter registration exercise up to the time we closed, we wish to report that IEBC has since then enlisted a total of 2,612,725 new voters. To us, this is a major milestone, and we want to thank every Kenyan who has supported this exercise," he said.

"Since that time up to April 28, 2026, when we closed the enhanced voter registration exercise. We wish to report to the nation, these are the new voters who have joined our roll. This comprises 267,249 new voters whom we registered since September 29, 2025, under the continuous voter registration in the constituency offices," the IEBC boss added.

"Under the mass voter registration exercise, we registered 2,345, 476 new voters. To put it into perspective, we registered over the last 30 days."

Even with the high turnout, the commission reported disruptions in a few locations linked to security issues. Ethokon said some registration teams faced threats and attacks, which slowed down operations in those areas.

“Security concerns, though localised, also affected operations in certain areas. Incidences of threats and attacks on registration personnel, which were reported, necessitated enhanced coordination with security agencies to safeguard both staff and equipment,” Ethekon said.

He said the commission worked with security teams to protect staff and materials, ensuring the process moved on in affected areas despite the challenges.