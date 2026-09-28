Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
Justice Gregory Mutai issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gilbert Njoroge, who is challenging aspects of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s voter registration technology and its compliance with legal requirements on the publication of the voters’ register.
The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, allowing residents to access registration services within their respective electoral areas. Registration will also be available at the Ol-Kalou Constituency Office, Huduma Centres and institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.
According to Ethekon, 267,249 people were registered between September 29, 2025 and the end of April under continuous voter registration at constituency offices. He noted that the larger portion, 2,345,476 voters, signed up during the 30-day mass exercise that was rolled out countrywide.
IEBC Commissioner Ann Nderitu emphasized the importance of early registration to ensure all citizens can participate fully in shaping the country’s democracy.
The Commission reported a total of 90,020 newly registered voters, alongside 15,619 transfers and 188 updates recorded within the period.