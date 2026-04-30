Kenya relaxes fuel quality rules for six months to prevent shortage

The government has temporarily eased fuel quality requirements in an effort to prevent possible shortages triggered by disruptions in global oil supply linked to rising tensions in the Middle East. The move is aimed at keeping fuel flowing into the country as supply chains face pressure, especially along key shipping routes.

Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui confirmed on Thursday that a six-month waiver has been approved, allowing the importation of fuel with higher sulphur content than current standards permit.

"This measure is temporary and intended to ensure continued fuel availability and sustain economic stability during the current period of global supply disruption. It will be reviewed at the end of the six-month period, or earlier if global supply conditions improve," Kinyanjui said.

The decision follows growing concern from oil sector players who have been struggling to secure fuel that meets Kenya’s strict quality requirements. Industry reports point to tightening global supply, with particular pressure coming from disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil shipments pass.

Kenya has in recent years shifted to cleaner fuel with lower sulphur levels in line with environmental goals and modern engine standards. However, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has affected availability of this cleaner fuel in sufficient quantities.

To avoid shortages, Kinyanjui said the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, working with the National Standards Council, requested a temporary adjustment of sulphur limits to allow up to 50mg/kg in petrol and diesel.

Kinyanjui said the proposal was reviewed through a technical process involving the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the National Standards Council before approval.

He said the decision was necessary to keep fuel supply steady, noting that fuel is critical for transport, electricity production, manufacturing, and other key parts of the economy.

With the waiver in place, importers will be allowed to bring in fuel with sulphur levels of up to 50 milligrams per kilogram for the next six months, a limit that had previously been phased out as the country moved toward cleaner energy standards.

For consumers, the immediate effect is expected stability in fuel availability at petrol stations, helping to avoid shortages, long queues, or disruptions to transport and business activity. There is also a possibility of price stability if global supply improves, though this is not guaranteed.

However, the shift comes with environmental and technical concerns. Higher sulphur fuel produces more emissions, which can affect air quality, especially in cities, and may also put added strain on newer engines designed for cleaner fuel, leading to possible higher maintenance costs.

Environmental progress made over recent years may also slow temporarily as the country steps back from stricter clean fuel targets during the waiver period.

Even so, the government maintains that the measure is temporary and will be reviewed after six months or earlier if global supply conditions improve.