Wajir Madaraka day works reach 70% as State confirms readiness

Government officials have said preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir are progressing well after a detailed inspection of ongoing infrastructure works ahead of the June 1 national event.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, together with Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, led a joint government team drawn from different Ministries, Departments and Agencies to assess readiness levels on the ground on Thursday.

They were received by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir and county officials who have been working closely with national government teams to coordinate the event.

The inspection focused on key projects, especially the main stadium that will host the celebrations. Authorities confirmed that construction is currently between 65 and 70 percent complete, with expectations that the remaining works will be finalized ahead of schedule.

This year’s celebrations carry added significance as Wajir becomes the first county in Northern Kenya to host Madaraka Day since the designation by President William Ruto.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo and Defence PS Patrick Mariru lead an inspection of the stadium that will host Madaraka Day celebrations, April 30, 2026.PHOTO/MINA Interior PS Raymond Omollo and Defence PS Patrick Mariru lead an inspection of the stadium that will host Madaraka Day celebrations, April 30, 2026.PHOTO/MINA

Beyond the stadium, several supporting projects are ongoing across Wajir town to prepare for the national event. These include road upgrades to improve access, rehabilitation of key routes linking major venues, and renovation of the County Commissioner’s residence, which will host the State luncheon.

Water supply systems are also being strengthened through borehole drilling and expanded distribution networks implemented jointly by the State Department for Water and the county government. In addition, installation of a backup generator has improved electricity stability in key areas linked to the celebrations.

During the inspection, Omollo commended the coordination between national and county teams, noting that progress across all sectors remains encouraging.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and the strong collaboration between the National Government and the County Government.

From the stadium to roads, water, and power, all key infrastructure is on course, and we are confident that Wajir will be ready ahead of time to host a successful Madaraka Day celebration,” said Omollo.

He said the celebrations will represent unity and inclusion, especially for regions that have not previously hosted national events.

“This will be a historic moment for the people of Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region. As a government, we are proud to take national celebrations to all parts of the country, ensuring that every region feels part of our national journey and development,” he added.

Omollo also announced that exhibitions and public engagement forums will be held before June 1, focusing on education, skills development, and future opportunities under this year’s theme. The government maintained that all preparations are on track and expressed confidence that Wajir will successfully host the celebrations.