CS Chirchir eulogises his father as ‘Man of quiet wisdom’ at his burial in Bomet

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has paid an emotional tribute to his late father during his burial in Bomet County, describing him as a disciplined and humble man whose life was rooted in education, faith, and quiet leadership. The ceremony brought together President William Ruto, senior government officials, and political leaders who joined the family in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, whose influence, Chirchir said, continues to shape the family.

Chirchir expressed deep appreciation to those who stood with the family following the death of his father on the 19th of the month, saying the support had helped them through a painful moment of loss.

“Today, and we are indeed grateful. We really thank God for friendship. We thank God for the support we've seen since our dad passed on on the 19th of this month,” he said.

He noted that the presence of national leaders and friends had eased the family’s grief, describing their solidarity as a source of comfort during mourning. Among those present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, among other leaders who visited and stood with the family.

National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS National Leaders led by President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen join the family of Cabinet Secretary for Transport Davis ChirChir in celebrating the life of Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Kipketii in Bomet County on April 30, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

Reflecting on his father’s life, Chirchir drew from scripture to describe his legacy, saying he lived a purposeful life grounded in service and faith.

“Like David's life in Acts 13:36, he summarised in a scripture that says David served God's purpose in his generation and the late my dad has served God's purpose in his generation,” he said.

He further highlighted that his father placed strong emphasis on education and spiritual grounding within the family, values that he said defined their upbringing and success.

“Dad and Mom really told us the Word of God. Dad and Mom took time to focus on education,” he said.

President William Ruto among other national leaders during the burial of Transport CS, Davis Chirchir’s father, the late Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Bomet County on April 30, 2026. PHOTOS/PCS

Chirchir also reflected on how discipline and consistency shaped their household, describing his father as a calm but firm figure who led through example rather than words.

“In education, he has been described as a man of quiet strength. I’ve defined my dad in my eulogy as a man of quiet wisdom,” he said.

He added that their family culture was shaped by humility and restraint, noting that his father avoided attention and preferred a simple approach to life.

“My dad was not loud, and that is the family we are,” he said.

He further recalled how his father’s dedication to education transformed their lives, enabling them to access some of the country’s leading schools, including Alliance, Lenana, and Kenya High, despite modest beginnings in Eldoret. He said the sacrifices made at home laid the foundation for the family’s academic and professional achievements.

As the burial came to a close, Chirchir thanked mourners for standing with the family and easing their burden during the difficult period.

“I thank you for coming to support us. You’ve made the burden light. We’ve seen the grace,” he said.

The ceremony was marked by a strong presence of national and county leaders, who joined the family in honouring Mzee Koech, remembered as a principled patriarch whose values of education, humility, and faith continue to define his legacy.