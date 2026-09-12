Ruto says health reforms are transforming how Kenya tracks maternal deaths
The President said the country’s health challenge was not only a shortage of hospitals but also gaps in the availability of essential services where they are most needed.
The President said the country’s health challenge was not only a shortage of hospitals but also gaps in the availability of essential services where they are most needed.
The directive followed a plea by Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, who asked the President to intervene in the financial problems affecting tea factories and farmers in the region
In a statement on Thursday, Gachagua claimed the President had travelled to the region to respond to public discontent after receiving votes from residents who expected development from his administration.
The operation comes as Kenyan authorities intensify efforts to combat the distribution and use of illicit drugs and other prohibited substances across the country
Governor Barchok acknowledged the concerns raised by the committee but explained that adding a full water treatment system would require funding beyond the county’s current capacity.
According to the DCI, detectives “arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered eight bags containing approximately one thousand six hundred (1,600) rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) during an intelligence-led operation within Bomet County.”
President William Ruto urged Kenyans to strengthen family values, prioritise parenting and education, during the burial of 93-year-old Mzee Edwin Kipchirchir Koech in Bomet County. He also warned against parental neglect.
Speaking at the burial of Transport CS Davis Chirchir’s father, late Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, in Bomet County, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said their long working relationship began in a devolved government task force and later shaped Cabinet cooperation.
Transport CS Davis Chirchir eulogised his late father during a burial in Bomet County, praising his discipline and faith. He thanked President William Ruto and other leaders for their support after the death on 19th.
MPs on the security committee heard that over 5,600 processed IDs remain uncollected in Sotik, as staff cite low funding, poor infrastructure and policy gaps slowing vital registration services.
When he appeared before the Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi led-Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, the Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok acknowledged several anomalies, including unreconciled donor funds, unsupported trade payables and discrepancies in development expenditure.
The Auditor-General has flagged unsupported balances, a Sh14.5 million payroll variance and Sh157.8 million unreconciled transfers in Bomet County’s 2024/25 accounts, prompting tough questioning by senators over financial controls.
The President said the expansion aligns with the government’s goal of ensuring every qualified Kenyan has a fair opportunity to access university education and acquire skills for the modern economy.
After the incident, the bodies of the young victims, aged 2 and 7, were reportedly found inside the kitchen.
One of the men slipped and fell into the fast-moving water. In a bid to rescue him, the second man also lost his balance.
The next day, Wednesday, at around 8 am, the man chased her away.