Itembe Airstrip in Bomet set for December completion, Ruto confirms

The Itembe Airstrip in Bomet County will be completed by December this year, with President William Ruto confirming that the Sh 214 million project is on track and will be ready for use before the start of 2027.

Ruto said the airstrip is steadily taking shape under ongoing construction works, noting that it will improve transport access in the county while also supporting wider development plans such as roads and markets.

Speaking in Kipketii, Bomet County, during the burial of Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s father, Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, the President said the government is responding to long-standing requests from residents for better air connectivity.

"You asked me for an airport here in bomet and by December, you will be boarding planes here at the airpot," Ruto stated.

The project is being implemented by the Kenya Airports Authority, which is overseeing rehabilitation works aimed at upgrading the facility into a functional aviation hub.

A recent inspection by KAA board members and senior management teams covering Kerenga Airstrip in Kericho and Itembe Airstrip in Bomet confirmed that construction is ongoing, with works focused on runway expansion, drainage improvement, and strengthened security systems.

The airstrip is being upgraded to a 1,000-meter asphalt runway, with additional taxiways and supporting infrastructure being developed in the first phase of works.

Construction began in late 2024 after years of planning. Earlier attempts to revive the airstrip in 2017 and 2018 did not succeed, and the allocated funds were later returned to the Treasury.

Once completed, the airstrip is expected to improve connectivity in Bomet County, support emergency medical evacuations from Tenwek Mission Hospital, and boost sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The project is part of a broader government programme aimed at expanding aviation infrastructure across the country through upgrading existing airstrips and developing new ones.

During a recent tour of Kisii County, Ruto also announced plans for a Sh 400 million airport in Suneka, along with other airport projects in different parts of the country.

He further noted that another airstrip in Kericho County is also under development and will be completed as part of the wider regional infrastructure plan.

At the same event, the President also announced plans for a Sh 900 million stadium in Bomet County and pledged improvements to key road networks, with formal launches expected later.