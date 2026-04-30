Sawe dedicates world record marathon win to Kenya during State House event

Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe has said his record-breaking run at the London Marathon was driven by a desire to lift Kenya’s name higher on the global stage, as he was celebrated during a State House event in Nairobi where he met President William Ruto and senior sports officials.

The athlete, who was received at State House on April 30, 2026, used the occasion to reflect on his performance and the broader meaning of his victory, saying it belonged to the country as much as it did to him.

Sawe crossed the finish line in 1:59:30, setting a new world record and becoming the first athlete to complete a marathon under two hours in an officially sanctioned race. His time lowered the previous record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

The race, held on April 26, 2026, drew global attention, with multiple athletes finishing under the previous world record mark, making it one of the fastest marathon events recorded.

President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Sawe said the win was rooted in national pride and unity, stressing that his focus was to represent the country in the best way possible.

“The work I went to do in London, I did it on behalf of all of us, to build our country’s name so that it continues to shine brightly; it is a joy for all of us,” Sawe said.

He noted that improved training conditions and growing investment in sports infrastructure played a role in supporting athletes as they continue to compete at the highest level.

During the ceremony, Sawe also handed over the racing shoes he used in London to President William Ruto, a gesture that highlighted both personal achievement and national pride.

International reports indicated that his performance was supported by ideal race conditions and advanced footwear technology. He competed using the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 “super shoe,” known for enhancing efficiency at elite level.

Sawe took time to appreciate the government’s efforts in supporting sports development and athlete welfare, saying he had observed progress in training facilities.

“I say thank you, and we will continue to work hard on our talents and build our nation’s name so that it remains strong and respected. I am truly grateful,” the athlete said.

He added, “Thank you as well for the good work you are doing for us as athletes and for sports in general. I say thank you. I can see that more stadiums are being built. We will not let you down; we will continue to work hard and we will succeed every time.”

President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto hosts marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House, Nairobi on April 30, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Sports leaders present included Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei, and other officials who described Sawe’s achievement as a major milestone for Kenyan athletics.

They said his performance reflects the country’s continued strength in long-distance running and the impact of ongoing investment in talent development and elite training programs.

Sawe’s rapid rise in marathon running has drawn attention from analysts, who point to his consistency, discipline, and strong race tactics in major international competitions.

His London triumph has further strengthened Kenya’s standing in global distance running, a dominance built over decades of producing world-class athletes.

As celebrations continue, Sawe has indicated that he is not slowing down, expressing confidence that more strong performances are ahead as he continues to represent the country on the world stage.