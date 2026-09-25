Ministry moves to settle Harambee Stars pay concerns
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the charges follow investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which submitted its inquiry file for review.
The training grounds are expected to support team preparations during AFCON 2027, which Kenya will co-host, while also strengthening the country’s wider sports infrastructure network.
Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe thanked Kenyans at State House after winning the London Marathon and breaking the world record. He said the victory reflected national pride and cited improved sports facilities supporting elite performance.
Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, speaking on Thursday before the National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture, said the matter is urgent, noting that co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania have already paid their share.
Speaking on Friday in Nairobi during a training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (MISC), a visibly concerned Jereko lamented the poor state of women’s football in Kenya, saying male players receive preferential treatment compared to them.