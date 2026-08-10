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Radio Generation Kenya

Athletics

Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95
Sports

Agnes Ngetich storms to historic Monaco win with world-leading 8:08.95

The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.

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Kibiwott Kandie banned for seven years for anti-doping rule violation
Sports

Kibiwott Kandie banned for seven years for anti-doping rule violation

Kandie had initially faced an eight-year suspension, comprising four years for each violation, but received a one-year reduction after admitting the offences early and accepting the sanction. His suspension has been backdated to March 14, 2025, the date of his provisional suspension, and will run until March 13, 2032

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Kenyan MPs sweep top medals at EAC games
News

Kenyan MPs sweep top medals at EAC games

Kenya stamped its authority as the region’s athletics powerhouse after its legislators clinched the highest number of gold medals in the sports at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games (EAC-IPG) in Kampala, Uganda.

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