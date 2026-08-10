Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Athletics Championships
The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich, with World Athletics expected to announce the successful host city in September
The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich, with World Athletics expected to announce the successful host city in September
After a blank in several finals on Day 4, Kenya’s under-20 athletes returned to form in Eugene, Oregon, winning 11 medals across the championships to finish second overall behind hosts USA.
At Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Anatasha Cheptoo won bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase after a team plan fell apart, while Emmanuel Kiprono claimed gold in the men’s 3000m with a new championship record just shy of the world U20 mark.
Gold + Silver (Men's 5,000m) • Bronze (Women's 5,000m) • Two steeplechasers through to finals • 800m heartbreak via DQ • Kenya tops medals table heading into Day 2.
Kenya won 12 medals at Glasgow 2026 (3 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze), finishing 13th in the final standings. The article compares this haul with Birmingham 2022 and discusses coach concerns about athlete development, plus potential policy and investment priorities.
Team Kenya had a mixed night at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Stephen Ndangiri Kihu won silver in the men’s 10,000m race walk, while Georgia Hunter Bell took gold in the women’s 800m.
Faith Cherotich won the women’s 3000m steeplechase at Scotstoun Stadium and broke the Commonwealth Games record. Lilian Odira advanced from the 800m semi-finals, becoming the only Kenyan in the final.
The championships are scheduled for August 5 to 9, with the team stepping up preparations almost six weeks after earning selection during the national trials at Nyayo Stadium.
The Kenyan crossed the finish line well clear of Ethiopia's Baweke Aleshign, who finished second in 8:23.81. Ethiopia's Getachew Senayet followed in third after posting 8:24.02. Faith Kipyegon was the next Kenyan across the line, finishing fourth in 8:24.21 in a race that featured some of the world's strongest distance runners.
The race remained competitive throughout, with Britain's Jake Wightman staying close to Wanyonyi before the Kenyan pulled away in the closing metres. Wightman finished second in 2:12.77, a performance that places him fourth on the all-time list.
Kandie had initially faced an eight-year suspension, comprising four years for each violation, but received a one-year reduction after admitting the offences early and accepting the sanction. His suspension has been backdated to March 14, 2025, the date of his provisional suspension, and will run until March 13, 2032
Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe thanked Kenyans at State House after winning the London Marathon and breaking the world record. He said the victory reflected national pride and cited improved sports facilities supporting elite performance.
President William Ruto hosted marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House and awarded him Sh8 million after his London Marathon world record of 1:59:30. Ruto also outlined revised rewards for medalists and athletes’ allowances.
Kenya’s youth team won 17 medals at the 4th African Youth Championships in Angola, including four golds, showcasing emerging talent across track, combat, racket and team sports.
Kenya emerged overall champion at the 15th EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kampala with 20 medals, as Senate Speaker Amason Kingi urged faster regional integration and enforcement of common market commitments.
Kenya’s success was led by Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kosgei, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.
Kenya began their EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games men’s volleyball campaign with 3–1 and 3–0 wins over hosts Uganda and Rwanda in Kampala, boosting their bid to reclaim the regional title.
Kenya’s parliamentary team topped the athletics medal table at the EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Kampala, winning 6 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals at Nelson Mandela Stadium.
Kenya’s Bunge FC beat Burundi’s parliament 2–1 at Kampala’s Nelson Mandela Stadium, securing silver at the East African Inter-Parliamentary Games and highlighting strong performances from Senators Cheruiyot, Chesang and Kihungi.
Kenya, which lost its opening East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games match to Uganda last week, recovered strongly despite a slow start.
Tim Wanyonyi, the captain of the Kenyan Darts team of members living with disabilities, noted that they deserved more representation in sports disciplines in the regional championship.
As Parliamentary games nearing the closure in Kampala Uganda, Bunge FC were dealt early blows after key players Samuel Atandi of Alego Usonga and Clive Gisairo of Kitutu Masaba who was a striker limped off during their 2–1 loss to defending champions Uganda.
Kenya stamped its authority as the region’s athletics powerhouse after its legislators clinched the highest number of gold medals in the sports at the ongoing East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games (EAC-IPG) in Kampala, Uganda.
World and Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet is mentoring young Kenyan girls, including rising runner Fancy Chepkorir, aiming to secure Kenya’s future dominance in middle- and long-distance running.
The 4th Iten International Marathon in Elgeyo Marakwet honored over 40 landslide victims, rewarded top runners with up to Sh1 million, and highlighted anti-doping and grassroots talent development efforts.
The suspect, Aarif Ibrahim Gani, is alleged to have worked with an accomplice to deceive the complainant into believing they could secure a firearm certificate for his son.
Eliud Kipchoge, the two-time Olympic champion and former world record-holder at 2:01:09, makes his long-anticipated New York debut. The Kenyan great has conquered most of the world’s major marathons, but the city’s demanding course remains one of the few missing pieces in his extraordinary resume.
Gitahi’s urine sample, taken on April 13, 2024, during the Boston B.A.A. 5K event, tested positive for EPO, a banned performance-enhancing hormone that boosts red blood cell production and improves endurance. Laboratory results from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited facility in South Jordan, Utah, confirmed the violation.
The AIU also made a copy of her cell phone for analysis. According to the AIU, data recovered from the device indicated a "reasonable suspicion" that her positive test may have been intentional. In a second interview, Ruth Chepngetich maintained her position.
The marathon will begin at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road and feature scenic routes through the Southern Bypass, offering participants a view of the Nairobi National Park.