IMF warns prolonged oil supply disruption could trigger fresh price shocks
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
The IMF's October 2026 outlook examines how supply disruptions, geopolitical risks and depleted reserves could shape oil prices, inflation and global growth.
US President Donald Trump says the US will launch “Project Freedom” to escort neutral ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. He cites humanitarian needs and deteriorating onboard conditions, amid rising regional tensions.
The decision follows growing concern from oil sector players who have been struggling to secure fuel that meets Kenya’s strict quality requirements. Industry reports point to tightening global supply, with particular pressure coming from disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil shipments pass.