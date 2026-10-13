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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

global oil supply

Kenya relaxes fuel quality rules for six months to prevent shortage
Business

Kenya relaxes fuel quality rules for six months to prevent shortage

The decision follows growing concern from oil sector players who have been struggling to secure fuel that meets Kenya’s strict quality requirements. Industry reports point to tightening global supply, with particular pressure coming from disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil shipments pass.

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