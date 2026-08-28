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Radio Generation Kenya

strike

Ministry orders action against striking university staff amid standoff
Education and Career

Ministry orders action against striking university staff amid standoff

Public university Vice Chancellors have already begun disciplining staff who fail to resume duty. Prof. Daniel Mugendi, Chairperson of the Vice Chancellors Committee of Public Universities and Vice Chancellor of the University of Embu, warned that striking staff are aware of the legal consequences of their actions.

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News

KAA workers suspend strike for two days to allow talks

The court issued the directive on Monday morning after KAA moved to court seeking orders to stop the strike. Both the union and the management appeared before the Ministry at 11 am for the session, which continued until 7:45 pm before it was adjourned. The talks are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

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Kisumu nurses suspend protest to aid road crash victims
News

Kisumu nurses suspend protest to aid road crash victims

Instead of marching to Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s office as earlier scheduled, the nurses joined a blood donation drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) to support the 26 survivors of the accident and honour the 26 lives lost, most of them from Nyakach Subcounty.

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