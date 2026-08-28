Nurses hold firm as strike enters fifth week
KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union had no problem with dialogue but wanted agreements reached with the government to be followed by action.
KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union had no problem with dialogue but wanted agreements reached with the government to be followed by action.
In Meru County, doctors are protesting stalled promotions, saying some have remained in the same job groups for years despite meeting all required qualifications and approvals.
KCAA said issues that had prompted a strike notice by the Kenya Aviation Workers’ Union (KAWU) were being addressed through ongoing engagements, with significant progress already achieved.
According to KAA, the breakthrough followed a “successful mediation meeting” convened by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. The talks brought together officials from the Ministry of Labour, KAA, the union, and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.
The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi branch says all doctors under the county government have been instructed to report back to work at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 2.
Union leaders say their concerns stem from years of neglected salary adjustments and alleged unequal treatment of staff, with some employees waiting over 11 years for a pay review.
Ombati said the lecturers’ strike, which began on September 17 following the lapse of a seven-day notice issued on September 10, is driven by three long-standing grievances that the government has ignored despite repeated engagements.
According to Ogamba, the government has already paid Sh4.3 billion as the first part of the 2021–2025 CBA and an additional Sh2.73 billion as the second part. He said the remaining Sh2.73 billion is set to be cleared in the coming financial year as originally planned.
During his visit to Litein Boys’ High School in Kericho County on Monday, Ogamba said the Ministry of Education would not allocate public funds to rebuild infrastructure ruined by learners, warning that parents would shoulder the cost to discourage similar unrest in future.
The talks, held to resolve the Sh7.9 billion in salary arrears and other allowances, fell apart following sharp disagreements over the structure and timeline of payments.
Public university Vice Chancellors have already begun disciplining staff who fail to resume duty. Prof. Daniel Mugendi, Chairperson of the Vice Chancellors Committee of Public Universities and Vice Chancellor of the University of Embu, warned that striking staff are aware of the legal consequences of their actions.
The ongoing strike shows long-standing frustrations among Kiambu health workers who feel neglected, underfunded, and overworked. The union insists that patient care cannot improve without addressing the welfare and rights of doctors.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, union leaders accused the government and university councils of dragging their feet on Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) that have remained unimplemented for years.
The court issued the directive on Monday morning after KAA moved to court seeking orders to stop the strike. Both the union and the management appeared before the Ministry at 11 am for the session, which continued until 7:45 pm before it was adjourned. The talks are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
CS Ogamba said the government was ready for constructive dialogue with the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and other unions but insisted that the strike must first be called off.
The strike has been ongoing since August 20, 2025, as the lecturers demand the implementation of the return-to-work formula signed on November 30, 2024, with the University council.
Vice Chancellor Professor Kiplagat Kotut has expressed confidence that the dispute can be settled, saying new talks are being organised to address the union’s grievances.
The Universities Academic Staff Union said negotiations with the university management have collapsed, with both sides failing to agree on a way forward despite two weeks of industrial action.
The industrial action, now in its second week, has disrupted academic programs, leaving students worried about their studies and examinations.
The so-called “day of stoppage” saw roads blocked, businesses closed and protesters gather outside politicians’ homes
The union is demanding that salaries for June and July 2025 be paid according to the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement rates
Instead of marching to Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s office as earlier scheduled, the nurses joined a blood donation drive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) to support the 26 survivors of the accident and honour the 26 lives lost, most of them from Nyakach Subcounty.
KMPDU has further threatened to file contempt of court proceedings against accounting officers accused of ignoring the legally binding commitments.