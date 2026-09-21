Kindiki pitches Sh39bn projects in Meru vote battle
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the criticism of the opposition during a meeting with UDA polling centre officials at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.
The leaders from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo said the region would remain within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and work to retain the current administration before pursuing its own claim to the presidency.
Deputy President says the officials were not merely party representatives but the people responsible for carrying UDA’s message to voters at the most basic level of the political structure.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Naituli described the proposed separation of Mount Kenya East and Mount Kenya West as a political project driven by leaders seeking relevance rather than a reflection of the region's social history
Kindiki made the announcement on Wednesday after a high-level meeting in Karen aimed at addressing bottlenecks that had delayed the completion, commissioning and operationalisation of the parks.
The project comprises a 132kV single-circuit transmission line linking Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation in Isiolo and expansion works at the existing Nanyuki Substation.
Kindiki said the government was now ready to challenge opposition leaders over claims he said had been made against the administration during the past four years.
Gachagua is required to appear in person at the commission's offices at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 27, 2026.
The declaration comes as political competition intensifies in the Mt Kenya region, with allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pushing for fresh negotiations over the region’s preferred candidate for the deputy presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market
In its ruling, the court said allowing the project to continue before reaching a final decision could defeat the purpose of the petition if the challengers ultimately succeed.
Under the proposal, Sh555 million has been earmarked to revive Afya Millers Cooperative Union, while Sh660 million will be used to clear debts affecting coffee cooperative societies and Saccos.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Naituli maintained that while political loyalties may shift over time, family and cultural bonds across the region are too deeply entrenched to be broken.
The DP urged Kiraitu to seek an audience with Uhuru and encourage him to use his influence to ensure the Mount Kenya region remains united despite the growing political competition ahead of the next election.
The President said the facility will strengthen the government's presence in the region while helping end the unequal distribution of national projects that has left some parts of the country behind over the years.
The 9.76-kilometre road is being upgraded to bitumen standards under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) at a cost of Sh630 million.
Data released by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) shows Kenya exported 692,000 kilogrammes of miraa between January and March, compared to 795,668 kilogrammes during the same period last year. The drop in export volumes reduced earnings to Sh3.09 billion from Sh3.56 billion, representing a loss of about Sh470 million.
Speaking during a memorial gathering for the daughter of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi in Nairobi, he said political competition should never override the need to preserve national unity and stability.
In Meru County, doctors are protesting stalled promotions, saying some have remained in the same job groups for years despite meeting all required qualifications and approvals.
Investigators say the trio had been running a coordinated cyber fraud operation involving hacking into email accounts, swapping SIM cards and gaining unauthorized access to mobile banking systems, allowing them to drain funds from victims’ accounts.
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the opposition alliance, now referring to itself as the United Alternative Government, would pursue legal and constitutional action over what they termed an unlawful attempt to stop them from worshipping.
Sister Caroline Kanjiru was previously in police custody following the killing of Sister Anselimina Karimi, who managed Meru Children’s Home in Nkabune, near Meru town. Karimi, 65, was found dead on October 12 inside her home, lying on her back with severe head injuries.
The three county governments on Thursday, October 23, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a joint waste management plan, which includes the construction of a regional waste processing and recycling plant.
Speaking during a Sunday service at St. Mary’s AIPCA Church in Kathelwa, Meru County, the President challenged the youth to elect leaders based on vision and performance, not rhetoric.
Speaking during a public rally in Nkubu, Meru County, on Friday, Kindiki described the initiative as a “decisive strike against poverty.,”
Police say that Kirimi and his accomplice Ibrahim Gituma operated over 21 unauthorised borehole pumps, providing water to numerous miraa farms
While addressing residents on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the ASK Grounds in Meru County during the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day, the president revealed that his administration had already begun laying the groundwork for the town’s elevation.
According to police, the two were arrested on Wednesday night after an alert was issued by a local National Police Reservist (NPR).