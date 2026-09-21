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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Meru

Njuri Ncheke backs Ruto-Kindiki ticket ahead of 2027
Politics

Njuri Ncheke backs Ruto-Kindiki ticket ahead of 2027

The declaration comes as political competition intensifies in the Mt Kenya region, with allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pushing for fresh negotiations over the region’s preferred candidate for the deputy presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season
News

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season

The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market

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Ruto backs plan to make Meru Kenya’s next city
News

Ruto backs plan to make Meru Kenya’s next city

While addressing residents on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the ASK Grounds in Meru County during the 10th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day, the president revealed that his administration had already begun laying the groundwork for the town’s elevation.

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