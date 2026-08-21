Kenya steps up bid to host AFCON 2027 opening and closing ceremonies
The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027, with the three East African countries sharing hosting duties under the Pamoja AFCON arrangement.
The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 17, 2027, with the three East African countries sharing hosting duties under the Pamoja AFCON arrangement.
Speaking during the opening ceremony, Sports PS Elijah Mwangi said Kenya’s planning for AFCON 2027 must meet the required standards for international football events.
Kenya says it would support delaying AFCON 2027 to 2028, citing election-year security risks, stadium upgrades and fan controls as CAF inspectors assess East Africa’s readiness to co-host.
Speaking from a benchmarking visit to Morocco on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi insisted the trio are ready to stage a world‑class tournament and vowed to turn scepticism into a showcase of regional capability.