FKF leadership row deepens as Hussein defends CHAN insurance arrangements

FKF President Hussein Mohammed has rejected his suspension by the federation’s National Executive Committee, insisting that allegations of financial mismanagement linked to CHAN 2025 are false and no money was lost in the process.

The Football Kenya Federation leadership dispute has intensified after the NEC moved to suspend Hussein over claims tied to Sh42 million allegedly connected to preparations for the 2025 African Nations Championship. The committee also appointed Macdonald Mariga as acting president while ordering Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru to step aside pending investigations.

In his response, Hussein defended the handling of insurance for the tournament, saying it was fully guided by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) hosting framework and not managed directly by FKF.

“The procurement of insurance for CHAN 2025 was conducted in line with the CAF Host Agreement, which defines the structures and processes governing tournament operations,” he said.

He maintained that FKF did not make any direct payments to insurers during the competition period.

“FKF did not transfer or pay any money to any insurance company for CHAN competitions,” Mohamed stated.

Hussein insisted there was no loss of funds connected to the insurance arrangements, saying all services were delivered within CAF requirements meant to safeguard players, officials and other stakeholders.

He further dismissed the allegations, saying they are part of a wider attempt to target him over reforms he has introduced at the federation.

“A desperate act of revenge for the steadfast positions I have taken in the past. This also explains the choice of using me as the poster child in the so-called CHAN scandals,” Hussein claimed.

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He said he is willing to cooperate with investigative agencies but criticised what he termed repeated false claims meant to distract from football development work.

Hussein added that ongoing reforms within FKF, including restructuring of the secretariat, have faced resistance but will continue regardless of pressure.

He pointed to key milestones achieved under his leadership, including Kenya’s hosting of CHAN 2025, participation in international competitions, and improved performances by national teams.

He also cited recognition at CAF level, FIFA-related progress, and lifting of restrictions previously imposed on Kenyan football following reforms.

Further highlights included infrastructure projects such as FIFA-approved pitches, plans for a technical centre in Machakos, and scouting programmes for diaspora players.

On governance, Hussein said FKF operations follow a structured system where the Chief Executive Officer handles administrative and financial matters while the president provides strategic direction.

He urged accurate reporting on the matter, saying misleading claims risk undermining trust in football administration.

FKF has maintained its decision to suspend him as investigations continue into the CHAN-related allegations

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