FKF confirms EACC probe into CHAN insurance deal, pledges full cooperation

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed that officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) visited its offices on Tuesday as part of ongoing investigations into an alleged irregularity involving a CHAN-related insurance arrangement.

In a statement, FKF said it had engaged with the anti-graft agency and reiterated its commitment to cooperate fully with the inquiry, emphasizing its adherence to transparency and accountability standards.

“FKF duly engaged with the officers and reiterated its commitment to fully support the process,” the federation said.

“The federation remains firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and cooperation with all relevant investigative and oversight bodies.”

The visit by EACC officers signals an escalation in scrutiny over the handling of insurance matters linked to the African Nations Championship (CHAN), a continental tournament organized under the auspices of the Confederation of African Football.

While details of the alleged irregularities remain limited, the investigation is expected to focus on procurement processes and compliance with financial regulations.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the probe, expressing confidence that the process would establish the facts and reinforce integrity within Kenyan football administration.

“We welcome the involvement of the EACC and reaffirm our full cooperation with the process,” Hussein said.

“As a federation, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. We are confident that the facts will come to light through a fair and thorough process.”

He added that FKF would continue to support all efforts aimed at safeguarding accountability within the sport, noting that the federation is keen to ensure all its operations comply with established governance and legal frameworks.

The CHAN tournament, which features players active in their domestic leagues, has been a key platform for showcasing local talent across Africa.

However, its organization often involves significant logistical and financial planning, including insurance arrangements for players, officials, and related activities.

The EACC has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the scope or timeline of the investigation.

However, the commission is mandated to probe allegations of corruption, economic crimes, and breaches of public trust within institutions operating in Kenya.

FKF’s assurance of cooperation is likely aimed at maintaining public confidence and demonstrating its willingness to engage transparently with oversight authorities.

The federation said it would continue to keep stakeholders informed as the process unfolds.

“The federation reiterates its readiness to support due process and ensure that all matters are addressed in accordance with established governance and legal frameworks,” the statement added.