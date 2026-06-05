Sakaja suspends senior county official after arrest by EACC

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has suspended County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo, and announced sweeping changes within the Urban Planning department following his arrest by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged corruption.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 5, Sakaja said the county government had taken note of the arrest, which followed investigations into allegations of corruption and the recovery of substantial sums of money.

“The Nairobi City County Government has taken note of the arrest of a county official by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following investigations into allegations of corruption and the recovery of substantial sums of money,” the governor said.

“Subsequently, the County Chief Officer Urban Planning, PLAN. Patrick Akivaga Analo, is immediately suspended pending conclusion of the investigation.”

Sakaja emphasised that the matter was being handled by independent institutions and affirmed the county government's commitment to cooperating with investigators.

“We wish to state that this is a legal process being undertaken by independent constitutional and investigative institutions. The County Government respects the rule of law and will fully cooperate with the EACC and all relevant agencies to facilitate the investigations,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s stance against corruption, warning public officers that they would be held individually accountable for any wrongdoing.

“Corruption has no place in public service. Every public officer is individually accountable for their actions and must be prepared to answer to the law where allegations of wrongdoing arise,” Sakaja stated.

While stressing the importance of accountability, he also noted that all suspects are entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

The governor added that Analo would not be allowed to access his office, official documents, or county systems during the suspension period.

Director of Development Management Dominic Mutegi has been appointed to act in the position with immediate effect.

Sakaja further disclosed that additional changes within the urban planning sector would be announced in the coming days.

In a move aimed at strengthening oversight and transparency, the governor ordered the immediate reconstitution of the Urban Planning Technical Committee, which is responsible for processing development approvals across the city.

The county has already sought nominations from several agencies and professional bodies, including the Civil Aviation Authority, the Institute of Planners, the Architectural Association, the Engineers Board of Kenya, resident associations, and the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

The governor also proposed that the EACC provide a liaison officer to work with both the committee and members of the public on matters related to urban planning and development control.

Pending the committee’s reconstitution, all processing of development approvals has been suspended. Urgent cases will be handled by the County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, Patrick Mbogo, in accordance with the Physical and Land Use Planning Act.

Additionally, Sakaja announced that Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya will serve as the acting County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning with immediate effect.

The governor assured Nairobi residents that county services would continue uninterrupted as investigations proceed, reiterating his administration’s commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources.