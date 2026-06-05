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Sakaja suspends senior county official after arrest by EACC
The Nairobi Governor further disclosed that additional changes within the urban planning sector would be announced in the coming days.
The Nairobi Governor further disclosed that additional changes within the urban planning sector would be announced in the coming days.
According to the Senate's standing orders, a suspended lawmaker is barred from accessing the parliamentary complex until the suspension period lapses, in this case, September.
No further details were given about the nature of the technical issue or when the service would resume.