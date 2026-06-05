Senator Sifuna seeks answers on thousands of CBC learners missing from school system

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called for a full account of learners who joined Grade 1 when the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) was introduced in 2017, raising concerns that thousands may have fallen out of the education system before reaching senior school.

The senator is seeking official records on the progress of the pioneer CBC class as learners move to Grade 10 in 2026, saying the data is necessary to determine whether the education reform is meeting its goal of ensuring every child advances through school.

Sifuna on Thursday requested a statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Education on learner transition rates under the CBC framework.

The senator noted that CBC was introduced to transform learning by focusing on skills development, continuous assessment and practical competencies rather than relying solely on national examinations.

“Sifuna noted that the CBC was introduced to equip learners with practical skills aligned to Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the demands of the global workforce,” the parliamentary statement said.

“He added that the shift from a high-stakes national examination system to a continuous assessment model was intended to provide equitable opportunities for learners from all backgrounds to develop and progress.”

Despite those objectives, Sifuna expressed concern that some learners may be leaving school before completing key stages of their education, threatening the success of the reforms.

He pointed to reports indicating that some children who dropped out may have ended up in child labour or early marriages, particularly in vulnerable areas.

At the centre of his request is a demand for clear government data showing how many learners enrolled in Grade 1 in 2017 and how many have successfully progressed to Grade 10 this year.

The senator argued that accurate figures are needed to evaluate whether the CBC system is delivering on its promise of inclusivity and equal opportunities for learners across the country.

Sifuna has also asked the Education Committee, chaired by Betty Montet, to provide an update on government efforts to trace and return learners who dropped out of school through various mop-up programmes.

His concerns come amid wider scrutiny of the CBC rollout, with Members of Parliament also questioning the government's readiness to support learners transitioning from junior to senior school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has recently faced pressure from lawmakers over challenges affecting the education sector, particularly as CBC enters a critical phase.

The concerns were raised during a National Assembly engagement on January 28, 2026, where legislators questioned whether adequate measures had been put in place to support learners, parents and schools nearly a decade after the curriculum was introduced.

Lawmakers said many parents continue to struggle with the cost of uniforms, while schools face uneven funding and uncertainty over the implementation of some education policies.

The discussion took place during the 2026 Legislative Retreat in Naivasha Constituency, where MPs reviewed government performance across several sectors, including education.

During the session, legislators warned that unresolved gaps in the transition from junior to senior school could leave thousands of learners unsure of their next step in education.

They also questioned whether public schools, particularly those in rural and low-income areas, have sufficient resources to accommodate learners as CBC moves into its next stage.