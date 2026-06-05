Second Lady urges stronger waste control, pollution fight on World Environment Day

Second Lady Joyce Kithure has said the fight against climate change will only succeed if it is rooted in everyday community action, warning that environmental pressure is already reshaping health, food systems, and livelihoods across the country.

She made the remarks in Kibra during a clean-up exercise held to mark World Environment Day 2026, where she linked local waste practices to wider climate resilience efforts under her SaVE Communities programme.

Speaking on Friday during the global observance of World Environment Day 2026 under the theme Climate Action, Joyce Kithure said the country must move beyond awareness and focus on practical, consistent steps that involve citizens at the grassroots level.

She stressed that climate change is no longer a distant concern, saying its impact is already visible through changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and pressure on food production systems.

“It is a true honour to join you today as we mark World Environment Day 2026, under the global call for Climate Action. This day reminds us that the climate crisis is not a distant challenge; it is here with us, shaping our weather patterns, our health, our food systems, and our livelihoods. It also reminds us that solutions are within our reach if we act together, decisively and consistently,” she said.

The Second Lady noted that the clean-up exercise in Kibra was a practical demonstration of shared responsibility, adding that proper waste disposal and pollution control are central to improving living conditions in urban settlements.

“We gather in Kibra today not only for a clean-up exercise, but as a demonstration of shared responsibility. A clean environment is the foundation of dignity, good health, and sustainable development. When we manage waste responsibly, reduce pollution, and protect our surroundings, we are directly contributing to climate action and improving the quality of life for our communities,” she stressed.

She also pointed to global environmental warnings, saying rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and ecosystem loss are clear signals that require urgent collective response from governments, institutions, and citizens.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5 under the United Nations Environment Programme, and has grown into a global platform for environmental awareness since its establishment in 1972 and first celebration in 1973, now involving more than 150 countries.

The 2026 theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” highlights nature-based solutions as key to building resilience and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Joyce Kithure also highlighted activities under SaVE Communities, short for Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities, saying the initiative has expanded its reach through clean-up campaigns and environmental awareness programmes in different regions.

“Through SaVE Communities, Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities, we have remained committed to turning environmental awareness into practical action. Over the past year, we have conducted community clean-up exercises in areas including Dandora and Kawangware, working closely with residents, youth groups, and local stakeholders,” she said.

She added that the initiative has also introduced climate-resilient farming programmes aimed at strengthening food security and improving household incomes while reducing vulnerability to climate shocks.

“Beyond clean-up initiatives, SaVE Communities has expanded its focus to smart and climate-resilient farming practices across several counties in Kenya. By equipping farmers with modern agricultural techniques, we are helping to improve food security, increase household incomes, and reduce vulnerability to climate shocks,” she said.

She called for stronger cooperation between government agencies, learning institutions, community organisations, and citizens, saying environmental challenges require sustained partnerships rather than isolated efforts.

She also praised young people for their growing role in environmental action, describing them as key drivers of innovation and long-term sustainability efforts.

Joyce Kithure urged households to adopt simple daily habits that support environmental protection, including reducing waste, recycling, and responsible use of natural resources.

“Let us reduce waste, recycle where possible, protect our natural resources, and embrace sustainable practices in our homes, schools, and workplaces. Small actions, when multiplied across communities, create powerful change,” she highlighted.

She thanked residents of Kibra, volunteers, and partners who joined the clean-up exercise, saying their participation reflected the importance of community-driven solutions in addressing environmental challenges.

She concluded by calling for continued action beyond commemorative days, urging sustained commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more resilient communities across the country.