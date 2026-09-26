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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

waste management

Murang’a opens industrial land to investors in drive to create jobs
Central

Murang’a opens industrial land to investors in drive to create jobs

The initiative builds on Murang’a’s first investment conference held in June 2025 under the theme of unlocking the county’s potential as an industrial hub. The conference brought together investors, government representatives, private-sector players and other stakeholders to explore investment opportunities across industrialisation, agriculture, technology, healthcare, tourism and waste management

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Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution
Environment

Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility

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City Hall rolls out modern bins in estates to tackle litter
News

City Hall rolls out modern bins in estates to tackle litter

The initiative follows a June rollout, where 110-litre litter bins were installed across busy spots in the central business district. Sakaja explained that the estate expansion would tie into existing programs by strengthening both infrastructure and manpower, with the upcoming Green Nairobi Company set to manage waste collection citywide.

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