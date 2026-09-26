Nairobi seeks private partner to build 80-tonne hazardous waste plant
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Wanjiru said her plan would focus on improving waste collection, expanding access to clean water, repairing roads and drainage systems, and upgrading public schools and markets.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
The initiative builds on Murang’a’s first investment conference held in June 2025 under the theme of unlocking the county’s potential as an industrial hub. The conference brought together investors, government representatives, private-sector players and other stakeholders to explore investment opportunities across industrialisation, agriculture, technology, healthcare, tourism and waste management
Speaking on his digital baraza podcast, Nairobi, Let’s Talk, the Governor said the scale of the recruitment was unlike anything seen in the county for years.
Sakaja described the new podcast as a modern version of the traditional baraza, where residents can raise concerns and engage directly on matters of development, service delivery and the day-to-day challenges facing the capital.
The collapse happened at about 02:00 local time in the Dar-es-Salam area, where a major waste site gave way and sent tonnes of rubbish towards nearby homes.
The partnership will bring together the two organisations to develop circular economy projects that turn waste into valuable resources while addressing emerging environmental challenges
According to theSenate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations, Kiambu County presented a detailed application backed by the required documents, stakeholder consultations and findings from physical inspections carried out during the assessment process.
Senators questioned Kenya’s preparedness to tackle industrial pollution, hazardous waste and toxic emissions, while the Environment ministry described the enforcement powers of NEMA, recent inspections and audits, and measures under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
He says Mombasa has secured a county-owned SEZ licence, improved revenue collection through port integration, and is pursuing waste management and logistics projects aimed at boosting efficiency and development
World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5 under the United Nations Environment Programme, and has grown into a global platform for environmental awareness since its establishment in 1972 and first celebration in 1973, now involving more than 150 countries.
Public Health and Professional Standards, PS Mary Muthoni said the country is facing an urgent environmental health challenge driven by rising volumes of unmanaged garbage, weak disposal systems and harmful public behaviour in waste handling.
Addressing congregants during the church service at Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Karen, Nairobi on Sunday, he highlighted reforms in healthcare and infrastructure, insisting that “health must be a right for every citizen.” He also outlined plans to transform Nairobi through improved roads, lighting, and waste management.
The government reports ongoing work in roads, water supply, street lighting, and river regeneration, with thousands of traders set to benefit from a modernised Gikomba Market as part of wider efforts to improve the capital.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, he says improved recycling systems, better waste separation, and stronger infrastructure are needed to address plastic pollution in Kenya’s cities.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, Sakaja said the county cannot tackle the problem alone and urged Nairobians to support ongoing efforts to improve drainage and environmental management.
Sakaja explained that the tricycles will transport waste to four newly planned transfer stations, reducing the need for long hauls to the Dandora dumpsite and enhancing operational efficiency.
City Hall announced that the contractor will be responsible for collecting waste and transporting it to a centralised processing plant, which will have the capacity to handle 3,200 tonnes daily.
The initiative follows a June rollout, where 110-litre litter bins were installed across busy spots in the central business district. Sakaja explained that the estate expansion would tie into existing programs by strengthening both infrastructure and manpower, with the upcoming Green Nairobi Company set to manage waste collection citywide.