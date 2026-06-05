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Sakaja suspends senior county official after arrest by EACC
The Nairobi Governor further disclosed that additional changes within the urban planning sector would be announced in the coming days.
The Nairobi Governor further disclosed that additional changes within the urban planning sector would be announced in the coming days.
In a statement issued on Thursday, EACC said the search is linked to ongoing investigations into allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets
The county says the firms owe more than Sh500 million in unpaid advertising fees, even though most had already received payments from private clients.