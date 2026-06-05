MPs push for centralised student funding registry to streamline bursaries and scholarships

Lawmakers are pushing for the establishment of a centralised student funding registry as part of efforts to streamline bursary and scholarship programmes across the country and address growing concerns over fragmented education financing.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Regional Development, chaired by Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong, held consultations in Mombasa on Friday with key stakeholders to review proposed Intergovernmental Partnership Agreements (IPAs) that will guide the management of bursary and scholarship programmes between national and county governments.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Office of the Controller of Budget, the Office of the Attorney General, the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), the Ministry of Education, the State Department for Higher Education and Research, the Council of Governors and the National Treasury.

Stakeholders expressed support for reforms aimed at improving coordination, accountability and equitable distribution of education funding.

A major concern raised during the discussions was the fragmentation of higher education financing, which is currently administered through multiple channels, including the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), county government bursaries, foundations, non-governmental organizations and private sponsors.

According to submissions presented before the committee, Kenya’s higher education sector serves approximately 1.33 million students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. However, the lack of a unified financing framework has led to concerns about duplication of support, inefficiencies and accountability gaps.

Speaking after the meeting, Lochakapong said the committee would compile a report for tabling before the National Assembly to determine whether the agreements meet constitutional requirements.

“We have engaged various stakeholders on the agreements and they have largely indicated that the arrangements are in line with the law. We will continue engaging as many stakeholders as possible before making our final recommendations,” he said.

The legislator emphasised the need for a centralised system to track all forms of educational support received by students.

“There is a need to have one kitty and a centralised registry that will track what every student receives from national and county governments, NG-CDF, NGAAF, banks, foundations and other institutions supporting education in the country,” he said.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has proposed the creation of an Automated Higher Education Students Financing Central Registry to monitor beneficiaries, eliminate double allocation of funds and improve transparency.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education and Research Beatrice Inyangala welcomed the collaboration among stakeholders and announced plans to establish the registry within three months.

“We have had productive discussions and agreed that within the next three months, we shall establish a centralised registry that captures funding allocated to every student by various stakeholders,” she said.

Inyangala added that the registry is expected to significantly improve coordination and reduce funding gaps.

“When this system becomes operational, we expect to reduce funding gaps by at least 50 per cent,” she said.

She further revealed that the government plans to develop a harmonised policy framework for student financing through loans, bursaries and scholarships within the next year.

Council of Governors representative and Kericho Governor Eric Mutai said 31 counties had already signed the Intergovernmental Partnership Agreements, while the remaining counties were at different stages of the process.

“As county governments, we remain committed to ensuring every child accesses education,” Mutai said.

Nyakang’o also urged governors to ensure bursaries are allocated strictly to vulnerable learners and not used for political gain ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The committee is expected to review all submissions before making recommendations on a harmonised bursary and scholarship framework aimed at improving transparency, accountability and equitable access to education funding nationwide.