Education and Career
MPs push for centralised student funding registry to streamline bursaries and scholarships
The lack of a unified financing framework has led to concerns about duplication of support, inefficiencies and accountability gaps.
The lack of a unified financing framework has led to concerns about duplication of support, inefficiencies and accountability gaps.
PS Beatrice Inyangala urged institutions to reform their structures and adopt sustainable financial practices.
PS Inyangala clarified that no formal consultation took place between the University Council and the Ministry before the decision was made.