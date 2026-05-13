Mandera commissioner receives petition, calls for calm as killings probe begins

Mandera County is on alert after a violent incident that left six people dead, with local authorities moving to reassure residents that security operations are underway and no effort will be spared to restore calm in the border region.

County Commissioner James Chacha has urged the public to remain peaceful and avoid actions that could trigger further unrest, saying investigators are already pursuing those behind the attack. He made the remarks after receiving a petition from residents who held a peaceful procession to protest the killings and push for swift action.

Chacha said the incident had raised concern among both security officers and community leaders, but assured residents that investigations were ongoing and accountability would follow.

“We condemn this act of criminality and investigations have already commenced to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” Chacha said.

He cautioned against any form of retaliation, warning that revenge attacks could worsen an already sensitive security situation in the area. He appealed to residents to exercise restraint and allow security agencies to handle the matter without disruption.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” he stated, appealing to communities to allow security agencies to carry out investigations without interference.

The commissioner also warned against inflammatory remarks from both political and community leaders, saying such statements could deepen divisions and undermine peace efforts in the county. He urged leaders to instead support unity and stability in the region.

Chacha further encouraged residents to work closely with law enforcement by sharing any information that could assist in identifying and arresting those responsible.

“Anyone with information concerning the perpetrators should cooperate with police to help speed up investigations,” he added.

At the same time, leaders in Mandera have raised concern over growing insecurity along the Kenya–Somalia border. Mandera County Women Representative Ummul Kheir Kassim said there have been reports of armed groups linked to Jubaland forces, as well as clan-based militia movements that are causing fear among residents.

She noted that information received in recent months suggests that armed fighters have crossed into Kenyan territory from Somalia, especially during periods of political tension linked to developments in Jubaland.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also criticized the government’s handling of insecurity in northern Kenya, saying weak response measures could expose the country to greater instability if armed groups operating near the border are not controlled.

Despite the concerns, Mandera leaders have urged residents not to turn the killings into a political or clan issue, warning that such actions could be exploited by criminal groups to worsen violence and disrupt normal life.

Chacha noted that cooperation between residents, elders, leaders, and security agencies had helped restore relative calm in recent months, and warned that this progress should not be reversed by isolated incidents.

“We should avoid actions that may create panic or divide our community,” he said.

He confirmed that his office had received the petition presented by demonstrators and said concerns within his mandate would be addressed, while other issues requiring national attention would be escalated to relevant authorities.

Chacha urged residents to remain calm and support ongoing investigations, stressing the need to protect peace and stability in Mandera.

“We have received your petition. Let us now remain calm and protect the peace of Mandera,” he said.